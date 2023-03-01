Riva Announces the Successful Sale of the 54 Metri, Their Largest Superyacht to Date

Some people believe that all the money in the world has dried up. That's simply not true because here we are, talking about a freshly sold superyacht, the Riva 54 Metri. Let's dive into this slice of luxury that is now being built.
Back in September 2022, the Monaco Yacht Show was home to countless yachts and superyachts, all competing for the world's dollars. Among the specimens was hidden the gem we're talking about today, the Riva 54 Metri, which stands for 54 meters (117 feet), the length of this floating house of luxury and opulence.
Apparently, the 54 must have caught the eye of someone in Monaco because Riva has just released news of a completed sale for one of these specimens. While the future owner of this personal paradise shall and will probably forever remain anonymous, the sale was closed by an "exclusive" Riva dealership in Kuwait. Oil tycoon, anyone?
However, none of this even matters. Why? Because it's not the person we're here to meet; we're here to get to know the 54, also dubbed "the largest Riva ever built." I think this statement will hold true until some other disgruntled and jealous mogul wants something bigger than the other guy.
Now, there aren't many details regarding this vessel and what it will offer its future owner; we only have the images in the gallery and a few main features. This is because the final ship will most likely remain a mystery, only to be witnessed in full by very lucky souls. When you spend millions of dollars on something like this, privacy is of the utmost importance. Nonetheless, Riva has gifted us with some details regarding the pleasures available to future guests on this metalloid whale.
Let's explore the images starting with the bow, to make things a bit easier to understand. At the very front of the 54, a toy and tender garage can be spotted. The crane is probably integrated into the flooring or left out for presentation purposes. Heading towards the rear, relaxation begins with two massive lounges facing toward the ship's superstructure. Another lounge sits at the base of that one-story black glass.
From here, the massive superstructure rises out of the deck and creates an interior space on the main deck and an entire outdoor deck above. Yet again, outdoor leisure is the name of the game because we can spot lounges, beds, a forward-facing hot tub, and clearly a bar or alfresco dining. Working our way along the exterior of the 54, the deck below showcases more lounges again! But we can also make some chairs and a table. Come nighttime, because this area is quite spacious, dancing can clearly be carried out.
As for the final two decks, or one and a half, I still can't quite figure out the design; a large beach club reigns supreme. But the real treat is the unfolding hull and those segments that transform into diving or lounging platforms. As for the pool, who needs it? The world's oceans are at our disposal. Looking closely at the one and only rendering of the beach club, I could also make out something interesting.
A few other details that Riva has revealed are this ship's propulsion system, its top speed, and delivery date. Overall, details on propulsion show that an MTU V12 2000 M86 will be moving this hunk of aluminum along. It's just not clear if just one engine or more will be employed. Judging by the size, it's likely that there's more than one powerhouse. As for a top speed, 18 knots (21 mph) is achievable. Quite a bit, considering this thing is half the size of a football field.
And that's really where my next point comes in. This ship is being built as we speak, and it's set to launch in 2025, just two years from now. That's quite a turnaround rate considering most other vessels of this size take up to four or more years to complete. Funny what money can do.
As for Riva, this name has been a presence in the boating world ever since 1842. It all started with fixing boats after a storm and in time, a company was born, one that has seen massive attention in recent years. If the 54 Metri doesn't do it for you, I've added an image or two of other Riva works, some of which have already been launched. It's one way to get an idea of what's in store a couple of years from now.
All we can do now is stay updated with the progress of this machine, and in a couple of years, you'll be reading an article about the launch of this Riva 54. Just remember, it'll probably have a different name by then.
