Sirena Yachts 48 Features World-Class Quality and Luxury in a Compact Package

Bigger has always been better, or at least nicer, in the yachting world, but some shipbuilders seem to still believe in the saying that “strong essences are kept in small bottles.” One of them is Turkish yacht builder Sirena Yachts, which designed a 52-foot (16-meter) motor yacht to offer flexible boating and appeal to younger boaters.
Called Sirena 48, the new vessel is the yard’s smallest yacht to date and proves that it can also cater to the needs of those clients who are looking for an entry-level product. More specifically, those clients who want to enjoy the yachting experience in a boat big enough to accommodate a family, yet small enough not to need a crew for operation.

The latest addition to the yard’s range offers just that, along with the same luxury and amenities as its longer sisterships, but in a smaller package.

“We have a wide product range with four models between 58 and 88ft, and this expansion into the 40-foot sector will complete our line-up in the most competitive area of the market,” said Ali Onger, CCO at Sirena Yachts. “The Sirena 48 is a model that can be used without a crew, yet can easily accommodate a family nucleus. This will be an all-weather yacht with many innovative warm-water features. We expect it to prove especially popular in both Mediterranean and US markets.”

With a design penned by Argentinian naval architect Germán Frers, the new yacht will offer owners the best of both worlds thanks to its all-new semi-displacement hull that will prove efficient both in displacement mode, when operated at very slow speeds, and at high speeds. Sirena 48 will be capable of reaching a top speed of 26 knots (30 mph/48 kph).

Frers was also involved in the design of the other Sirena Yachts models and made sure the newest addition followed the same styling cues.

Features like the near-vertical bow, the wrap-around windows, a large swimming platform, and spacious outside areas on the flybridge and forward deck can be found on this compact yacht as well. Despite the reduced footprint, Sirena 48 boasts a voluminous hull with a maximum beam of 16 feet (4,9 meters), offering plenty of interior space for a family of six to live comfortably. The sleeping quarters will comprise three cabins, including a midships master suite, a VIP cabin, and a twin guest cabin. A well-equipped galley and a large saloon with extra-large vertical windows round up the interiors.

The idea was to deliver the same experience as the larger yachts, but in a smaller package.

There is even scope for customization with a flexible two-deck layout. Several options will be offered for the flybridge area. In standard form, it will include an entertaining area with alfresco dining and a spacious sun pad-laden area forward. An intuitive flybridge helm station will allow owners to operate the boat themselves.

When it comes to the aft cockpit, two different layouts will be possible, which is quite surprising for a yacht in this size category. The standard version will feature an open cockpit with an L-shaped dining area and a glass panel that will allow guests onboard to take in the views.

The new Sirena 48 was announced at Boot Düsseldorf in January, and the yard says the first hull will be revealed at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2023 in September. By making the yacht versatile in terms of layout and easy to handle, Sirena wants to expand its customer base to include a new generation of boaters and marine enthusiasts. According to the Sirena Yachts CEO Cagin Genc, the yard has already received ten orders for the Sirena 48, even before its official launch.
Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

