Tom Brady Takes Delivery of His Brand-New $6 Million Yacht, Tw12ve Angels

Until he moved to Miami, football legend Tom Brady never imagined himself as a “boat guy.” As a matter of fact, he didn’t see the point in owning a boat, whether it was a dinghy or a large superyacht you could casually slip away with 10 of your best friends for weeks on end.
Tom Brady is not just a regular boat guy now: he’s even traded up, becoming a sort of unofficial brand ambassador for Wajer Yachts. In May 2021, he announced that he would be one of the first owners of the new Wajer 77, trading in his $2 million Wajer 55 S for the latest iteration of the flagship model, which offered sleeping arrangements and mini-superyacht features.
The upgrade came at a staggering price, reported to be more than $6 million, but, for this kind of money, Brady would be getting the perfect family vacation vessel, ideal for trips to the Bahamas. The announcement made virtual waves in the media and among buyers: by June, Wajer Yachts had already sold 23 hulls. Brady’s was number 8.
It seems that construction has been completed, and Brady took delivery of his new toy. He was spotted onboard in Miami, with reports saying that the yacht was registered at the end of February 2023 under the name of Tw12ve Angels. Initially, Brady hinted that he would also name the 77 Viva a Vida, as the Wajer 55 S had been called, in honor of his wife’s environmental non-profit initiative. This year’s divorce filing probably served to change his mind.
The Wajer 77 is a spectacular boat, built for performance and total comfort. The modular design means it’s highly customizable according to each owner, but it can offer accommodation for as many as nine guests and limited crew. Amenities include cozy spaces and lounges, a fully-stocked galley, a custom-designed beach club with a hydraulically-activated swim platform, and a packed garage – that last one at an extra cost, and could include a Williams 325 tender, with room to spare for two Seabobs and two jet boards.
Power comes from triple Volvo Penta IPS 1200 engines or optional Volvo IPS 1350s. The interiors by Sinot are insulated with help from sound and vibration specialist Van Capellen, which means that any ride remains smooth, vibration- and noise-free even at full speed.
Details on Brady’s Wajer 77 unit have not been revealed to the public and, if his ownership of the 55 S is any indication, they won’t be, either. He may be one of the most recognizable faces in sports and showbiz, but when it comes to his personal life, he likes to fly under the radar a lot. But one thing is clear: life in retirement and post-divorce isn’t looking so shabby… if you’re Tom Brady.
