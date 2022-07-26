David and Victoria Beckham's Holiday on Madsummer Yacht, Previously Chartered by Tom Brady

The Beckhams are currently on a lavish holiday in Southern Europe, enjoying everything the Mediterranean has to offer on board the Madsummer superyacht, which Tom Brady previously chartered.
Tom Brady and the Beckhams own superyachts, but that doesn’t mean they can’t enjoy others. Back at home, Beckham has a $6.6 million Ferretti superyacht called Seven, while Brady owns a $6 million+ Wajer 77 called Viva a Vida.
But what happens in Europe, stays in Europe, as both famous athletes went for the same superyacht during their lavish holidays: Madsummer. Tom Brady spent a few days on it a few weeks ago, later recommending it to his British friend. Now David is vacationing there with his wife Victoria and their children Harper, 11, and Cruz, 17.
Famous boat builder Lurssen built the Madsummer in 2019, with the help of Harrison Eidsgaard studio, that worked on the exterior design, with Studio Laura Sessa setting up the interior.
The superyacht has an overall length of 311 ft (95 m), with a beam of 46 ft (14.0 m) and a draft of 12.7 ft (3.9 m), offering enough space to accommodate 12 guests in ten suites and 30 crew members.
It’s also filled with lots of amenities to make your stay comfortable. It has a see-through pool on the main deck, a jacuzzi, lounge pads, sunbeds, and an outdoor bar.
Of course, with a superyacht this size, there are also plenty of entertainment options for water activities, like bikes, jet skis, scooters, and fishing gear, plus sea bobs, water skis, windsurfers, and diving gear.
On board, there’s also a beach club, daycare center, a dance floor with karaoke (which Victoria recently tested, as seen attached below), a gym, a sauna, plus an indoor and outdoor cinema. All of these come with the price of approximately $1,671,000 per week (€1,600,000) plus expenses.
Over the weekend, the Beckhams received a visit from model Gigi Hadid while they docked in Saint Tropez, after having visited Italy and Croatia.
But what happens in Europe, stays in Europe, as both famous athletes went for the same superyacht during their lavish holidays: Madsummer. Tom Brady spent a few days on it a few weeks ago, later recommending it to his British friend. Now David is vacationing there with his wife Victoria and their children Harper, 11, and Cruz, 17.
Famous boat builder Lurssen built the Madsummer in 2019, with the help of Harrison Eidsgaard studio, that worked on the exterior design, with Studio Laura Sessa setting up the interior.
The superyacht has an overall length of 311 ft (95 m), with a beam of 46 ft (14.0 m) and a draft of 12.7 ft (3.9 m), offering enough space to accommodate 12 guests in ten suites and 30 crew members.
It’s also filled with lots of amenities to make your stay comfortable. It has a see-through pool on the main deck, a jacuzzi, lounge pads, sunbeds, and an outdoor bar.
Of course, with a superyacht this size, there are also plenty of entertainment options for water activities, like bikes, jet skis, scooters, and fishing gear, plus sea bobs, water skis, windsurfers, and diving gear.
On board, there’s also a beach club, daycare center, a dance floor with karaoke (which Victoria recently tested, as seen attached below), a gym, a sauna, plus an indoor and outdoor cinema. All of these come with the price of approximately $1,671,000 per week (€1,600,000) plus expenses.
Over the weekend, the Beckhams received a visit from model Gigi Hadid while they docked in Saint Tropez, after having visited Italy and Croatia.