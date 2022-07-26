David and Victoria Beckham's Holiday on Madsummer Yacht, Previously Chartered by Tom Brady

More on this:

1 David Beckham Pokes Fun at Wife Victoria for Exercising After Coffee on Yacht

2 David Beckham Tries Out the Maserati Grecale and MC20 Cielo at Goodwood Festival of Speed

3 David Beckham Can't Wait to Take the Maserati Grecale Out for a Spin, He Might Soon

4 David Beckham's Birthday Cake Was a Replica of His Yacht, Seven

5 Lincoln Navigator Previously Owned by David Beckham Is Up for Grabs