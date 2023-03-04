The Wait Is Over, Much Delayed Zeelander 5 Sports Cruiser to Make Its Debut at PBIBS 2023

Gargantuan superyachts are usually the ones that gather the most attention from the public, but sometimes a small motor yacht comes along and proves it can be just as cool. Albeit such a vessel has a wildly different appeal, it deserves some love nonetheless, as is the case with the Zeelander 5.
This beauty was officially introduced into the shipbuilder’s lineup all the way back in 2021, during the Cannes yachting festival. It was supposed to become available around the middle of the following year, but things don’t always go as planned.
But now, with the passing of yet another year, the Zeelander 5 is finally confirmed to make a debut. The general public will be able to admire this ship up close during the Palm Beach International Boat Show (March 23-26, 2023), moored at Palm Harbor Marina.
When it comes to expectations, they are sky-high, as the company has teased the release of this product, and with the delay it suffered, anticipation has built up. That can be a good thing, however, assuming the shipbuilder can deliver.
And there is no reason to doubt that, as Zeelander’s line of sports cruisers speaks to the shipbuilder’s commitment to quality. On top of that, a quick look and what the Zeelander 5 promises to bring to the market should already make potential buyers feel confident.
Sietse Koopmans, founder and owner of Zeelander, said that the 48.3-foot (14.7m) yacht benefits from dozens of small improvements compared to its Z44 predecessor. Through learning from its customers, the shipbuilder was able to improve its functionality while keeping the brand’s timeless aesthetic.
Starting with the obvious changes to the outside of the vessel, the silhouette suffered a slight modification, with the more accentuated curves following an S-shaped shear line. The beach club has been significantly enlarged, for a peerless day yacht experience, further improved by the new sun pad situated on the foredeck and an alfresco living and dining area aft.
But this closeness to the water is not limited to the exterior. Zeelander managed to eliminate the mullions around the helm, allowing for an unencumbered view from the helm station. Although enclosed, this area feels spacious and open due to the sheer amount of glass, complemented by the light color palette of the quilted leather.
It will also be quiet, as taking advantage of the triple Volvo Penta IPS 650 engines to reach the 40 knots (46 mph / 74 kph) top speed will only generate around 70 dB of noise. To put that into perspective, a lively chat with the guests on board is likely to be louder than cutting through the waves at full tilt.
Moving on to the interior, the 4-foot (1.2-meter) increase over the Z44 can be fully enjoyed by the occupants of the master suite. The lavish cabin has every comfort the owner would want, even including an office and dedicated shower. However, it's important to note that owners won’t be limited to one standard layout, as there are four carefully curated options available.
Considering how much thought went into making the Zeelander 5 special, it is definitely worth keeping an eye out for it during the Palm Beach International Boat Show at the end of March.
