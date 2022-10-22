Zeelander 6 Motor Yacht Was Designed to Match Its Owner's Ferrari SuperFast 182

Netherlands-based shipbuilder Zeelander Yachts has announced the launch of an all-new motor yacht that helps them redefine their identity.
The Zeelander 6 marks an important milestone for the Dutch boat builder, as they are advancing their rebranding efforts and shifting towards a more contemporary design.
The new Zeelander 6 is a 55.7-foot (16.95-meter) motor yacht with a 16.2-foot (4.95-meter) beam and a shallow draft of 4.3 feet (1-meter). It features an elegant design and fine lines, and the company describes it as “the perfect weekend getaway, where every soft, evocative curve welcomes a sense of ease.”
The vessel comes with a new helm station with wrap-around, double-curved windscreen that provides guests panoramic views of the sea, uninterrupted by mullions, and electric sunshades over the aft deck.
The interior spaces have been meticulously designed, and the shipyard has also adopted a more modern, sleek finish, using premium materials throughout the living spaces.
The first Zeelander 6 hull is a custom build whose exterior has been finished to match its owner’s Ferrari SuperFast 182 sports coupe. As such, the mini-superyacht boasts the same metallic black paint, which the shipyard sourced from the Italian luxury sports car manufacturer.
Talking about the rebrand, the founder and owner of Zeelander Yachts Sieste Koopmans has explained that the decision to go the modern direction comes after long consultations with its clients, and they expect the new styling to prove appealing to both European and North American clients.
“Our boats still offer the unmatched comfort and performance for which Zeelander is known across the world,” Koopmans said. “But with the launch of the first Zeelander 6, we are shifting the dial from retro classic toward a more timeless contemporary design. You can still recognize our trademark voluptuous lines, but they have been given a sharper focus.”
Accommodation onboard Zeelander 6 is offered for up to six guests across three staterooms.
The boatbuilder equipped it with twin Volvo Penta IPS 950 engines capable of either 1.200 hp or 1.350 hp. Depending on the choice of engines, the motor yacht can reach top speeds of up to 40 knots (46 mph/ 74 kph)
The new Zeelander 6 is a 55.7-foot (16.95-meter) motor yacht with a 16.2-foot (4.95-meter) beam and a shallow draft of 4.3 feet (1-meter). It features an elegant design and fine lines, and the company describes it as “the perfect weekend getaway, where every soft, evocative curve welcomes a sense of ease.”
The vessel comes with a new helm station with wrap-around, double-curved windscreen that provides guests panoramic views of the sea, uninterrupted by mullions, and electric sunshades over the aft deck.
The interior spaces have been meticulously designed, and the shipyard has also adopted a more modern, sleek finish, using premium materials throughout the living spaces.
The first Zeelander 6 hull is a custom build whose exterior has been finished to match its owner’s Ferrari SuperFast 182 sports coupe. As such, the mini-superyacht boasts the same metallic black paint, which the shipyard sourced from the Italian luxury sports car manufacturer.
Talking about the rebrand, the founder and owner of Zeelander Yachts Sieste Koopmans has explained that the decision to go the modern direction comes after long consultations with its clients, and they expect the new styling to prove appealing to both European and North American clients.
“Our boats still offer the unmatched comfort and performance for which Zeelander is known across the world,” Koopmans said. “But with the launch of the first Zeelander 6, we are shifting the dial from retro classic toward a more timeless contemporary design. You can still recognize our trademark voluptuous lines, but they have been given a sharper focus.”
Accommodation onboard Zeelander 6 is offered for up to six guests across three staterooms.
The boatbuilder equipped it with twin Volvo Penta IPS 950 engines capable of either 1.200 hp or 1.350 hp. Depending on the choice of engines, the motor yacht can reach top speeds of up to 40 knots (46 mph/ 74 kph)