Azimut's New Seadeck Line of Yachts Is Simple, Stylish, and Eco-Friendly

As the automotive sector is undertaking a shift towards sustainability, other industries are following suit. Yacht builders seem to be among those that invest in taking solid strides toward becoming more eco-friendly. And as that happens, Azimut reveals plans for the Seadeck line of environmentally-focused yachts.
These new hybrid vessels aim to reduce carbon emissions by as much as 40% compared to yachts of similar size, which sounds great if it can be realistically achieved. Recycled and recyclable materials will also be part of this new line of ships, further serving to make them more eco-friendly.
This is not as sudden of a shift as would seem at first glance. Azimut has been in the business for a while, and its new Seadeck vessels represent the experience gathered by the company along the way by integrating innovative technology.
Of course, that implies the use of solar panels, 1500W of them to be precise, and they can operate the yacht’s hotel load for around four to eight hours coupled with the battery pack. But other changes were implemented too, such as a light construction thanks to the use of carbon fiber, and a more efficient hull.
UV protection has been integrated into the windows as well in order to keep the temperatures cooler and reduce the need to use the AC system. On top of that, strides were also made to recover lost energy, with what would otherwise be wasted heat used to help supply hot water onboard.
These concepts will first be introduced on the Seadeck line, which is aimed toward family cruising and long voyages. As such, it places more emphasis on the connection to water and nature, on long enjoyable voyages out on the open sea onboard a compact yacht.
This is made evident by the new Fun Island, a quirky name chosen for a new design element meant to amplify this yacht’s family feeling. It is an open cockpit that seamlessly merges into a large aft lounge.
Obviously, the cockpit can also be closed in unfavorable weather conditions. But when the sun is shining bright outside and the temperatures are high, the feeling of closeness to the water this yacht offers is unrivaled. There is something special about open spaces, natural light, and feeling the breeze that makes even covered areas feel a lot more natural.
This area is not only a lounge, with a large bed serving as the central piece. It also doubles as an alfresco living and dining area, encouraging people to spend time outside and mingle while enjoying the gentle rocking.
Below the deck, things change a bit due to the different sizes of the Seadeck 6 and 7. The smaller of these two yachts spans 57 feet (17.25 meters) in length and houses three cabins for guests and one for the crew. The bigger yacht will instead get four guest cabins courtesy of the 15 feet (4.5 meters) increase in length, although both versions of the yacht will benefit from a light color palette, making the interior feel more welcoming.
The tradeoff here will be speed, as the smaller ship will be 3 knots (3.5 mph / 5.5 kph) faster, topping off at 33 knots (38 mph / 61 kph). On the Seadeck 6, this will be achieved via the use of three Volvo IPS engines, with the option to choose between the IPS 650 and IPS 500. The Seadeck 7 gets no choice of a power unit, with the only option being twin Volvo IPS 1200 engines.
Overall, the Seadeck line of yachts looks like a solid entry into the eco-friendly market from Azimut. Coupled with the focus on a natural feeling and its family-oriented design, it could become a compelling choice for many.
