5 James Bond Luxury Yachts That Took 007 to Luxury Heights

What is the first thing that comes to mind when you say 'James Bond?' Is it one of the lead actors, the Aston Martin DB5, the fight scenes, or the awesome soundtrack? Surely, yachts are surely not one of the things you first notice in James Bond.
So far, the James Bond film series has included 27 movies, with five different 007 agents. A spy action film with plenty of fights, car chases, and creative gadgets, it also includes a lot of luxury.
Here is where yachts come in. Over the years, there has been a multitude of boats shown in different movies, with different purposes. Be it to catch the bad guy or sail on the bad guy’s vessel, some of them were very exclusive and expensive.
All the attention is usually on all the cool cars Mr. Bond drives, and that is rightfully so. But the superyachts shown in the movies are worth talking about, too.
#5 Northern Cross, GoldenEye
Tor Hinders and Per Kavli were in charge of the design of the vessel, powered by two Caterpillar engines, that take it to a top speed of 18 knots (21 mph / 33 kph). It offers accommodation for up to ten guests and eight crew members including the captain.
It initially belonged to a Finnish businessman, before it was refurbished and sold for $7 million in 2006. Fast forward to the present day, the yacht is looking for a new owner, with a price tag of €2,295,000 (approximately $2,456,779).
Besides the Northern Cross, we also see Pierce Brosnan speeding out towards the yacht on a stylish Riva Aquarama.
#4 Trafalgar, The Living Daylights
The yacht's name was Moonmaiden II and it is currently known as Trafalgar. Built in 1975 by Denizcilik, it comes with a length of 128 ft (40 m), offering enough room to sleep ten guests in five staterooms and nine crew members. Two Deutz engines take it to a top speed of 12 knots (14 mph / 22 kph).
In 2016, it was refurbished and now, the vessel is also looking for a new owner, with an asking price of €2,350,000 (approximately $2,521,000).
#3 Sunseeker Predator 108, Casino Royale
Casino Royale, just in time to star in the first Daniel Craig-led Casino Royale movie.
It represented the bad guy's lair, Le Chiffre (portrayed by Mads Mikkelsen). With a length of 107'9" (32.9 m), it has four cabins for up to eight guests and four crew members, with a wet bar, large swim platform, and a lot of water toys. It's powered by three MTU V16 engines, taking it to a top speed of 40 knots (46 mph / 74 kph).
This James Bond piece of history is also available for sale, with a price tag of €3,995,000 (approximately $4,286,500).
#2 Regina / Aria 1, Skyfall
Skyfall had Daniel Craig and Severine (Bérénice Marlohe) sailing on another luxury yacht with the fictional name Chimera.
In reality, the vessel was built by Turkey's Pruva shipyard in 2011 and it came with the name Regina.
The luxury schooner has a length of 183'7" ft (56 m) and enough space to accommodate up to twelve guests overnight, with a crew of eight. With mahogany wood for the interior combined with lacquered surfaces, the vessel has two MAN engines, with a top speed of 10 knots (12 mph / 19 kph).
In 2012, the yacht was listed for sale for $14 million and now is currently named Aria 1.
#1 Kingdom 5KR Yacht, Never Say Never Again
Kingdom 5KR (Nabila) yacht, with a length of 282'1" ft (86 m).
The 1983 movie Never Say Never Again with Sean Connery as Bond also had a vessel with its own popularity.
Kingdom 5KR was originally intended for Saudi arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi, but it ended up with the Sultan of Brunei, who seized the boat and sold it to former POTUS Donald Trump. Then, Kingdom 5KR took the name of Trump Princess. It ended up with another Saudi billionaire in 1991, renaming it Kingdom 5KR.
It has two Nohab engines, taking it to a top speed of 17 knots (20 mph / 31 mph). The superyacht can accommodate up to 22 guests and is estimated at a value of around $90 million.
Besides these vessels, the James Bond movies include a multitude of other boats, including a $600,000 Spirit 46 (No Time to Die) and a $530,000 Spirit 54 (Casino Royale), and a $150,000 Sunseeker Superhawk 34 (The World Is Not Enough).
Honorable mention: the Lotus Espirit.
Sure, the Lotus is nowhere near as big, luxurious, and expensive as any of the yachts on the list, but it does turn into a submarine in the 1977 movie The Spy Who Loved Me.
In reality, it's not able to fire torpedoes and missiles, but it is one of the best and most recognizable British cars of the 1970s.
And, thanks to the James Bond scenes filmed in the Bahamas in Nassau, the Lotus Espirit will forever live on.