There’s Nothing Dated About This Classic German Superyacht

One of the most dazzling party yachts today, boasting opulent amenities that match its impressive size, is not a newcomer, but an old vessel with a long history.
When you hear this name, your mind instantly goes to the early history of navigation. Or perhaps you’re tempted to picture a modern-day cruiser that takes hundreds of guests on spectacular tours across the Mediterranean. But Magna Grecia is the name of a luxury yacht that’s old and contemporary at the same time.
A true behemoth of the seas, with a length that exceeds 200 feet (63.8 meters) Magna Grecia was born in 1986, which would make it a late classic by some standards. It didn’t come from one of the famous German shipyards that are known today for having built some of the most impressive superyachts in operation.
Elsflether Werft was established as a shipbuilder way back in 1916. But its founder, engineer Franz Peuss, certainly didn’t have luxury yachts in mind. It started out with repair and maintenance operations, and one of its first builds was a fishing vessel. After World War II broke out, the German shipyard started transforming fishing vessels into patrol boats. It also built dedicated minesweepers and other types of boats and tenders for the German Navy.
The enormous Magna Grecia is still Elsflether’s flagship. But this wasn’t its original name. In fact, this German yacht has sported several names throughout its long life, including October Rose, Sakura, and Libertad. Perhaps its most famous owner was billionaire Kirk Kerkorian, who passed away in 2015.
Kerkorian, a Las Vegas magnate, was the one who named this yacht October Rose, after his sister, and apparently had a tumultuous relationship with it. He first fell in love with the vessel when he chartered it, then he purchased it, and would later sell it and repurchase it a couple of times. Even back then, the 1986 yacht was famous for its oversized teak sundeck, monster range, and generous accommodation (it could easily welcome 12 guests onboard).
It was even rumored that Larry Ellison might have owned it for a short while, and the Japanese-inspired name of Sakura would seem to confirm it (the tech billionaire is known for giving Japanese names to all of his superyachts). Its current owner remains a mystery, but today’s Magna Grecia is mainly a popular charter yacht around Greece.
With interiors styled by the acclaimed Donald Starkey and Terence Disdale, Magna Grecia looks nothing like a classic yacht from the ‘80s. In fact, it’s even considered a fabulous party charter yacht for big crowds, due to its great entertainment options, in combination with its majestic size.
The same oversized sundeck now flaunts a modern jacuzzi, and even turns into a nightclub, as if by magic. A state-of-the-art light system and a high-grade sound system make that possible, together with the large, fully-equipped bar.
Watching movies also becomes a luxurious experience onboard Magna Grecia. The upper deck reveals a 77’’ retractable TV, for an outdoor cinema experience, while a separate cinema lounge with plush seating and a lit-up bar is available inside. This lounge can also double as a dining room if guests are in the mood for fancy, formal dinners.
And that’s not all. There’s a second, separate office on the main deck. As elegant as a classic-style office, this one flaunts expensive Hermes furniture and a large library.
Magna Grecia offers a total of six suites, for up to 12 guests. They get to explore Greece in ultimate luxury, enjoying the onboard jacuzzi, gym, two cinemas, and al-fresco dining areas with gorgeous views. A top-notch hot/cold air-mist system ensures a perfect atmosphere on the upper deck aft, while a premium Kaleidoscape audio-visual system keeps things fun.
For even more fun, the refitted yacht also comes with a multitude of toys, fishing gear, and equipment for snorkeling and scuba diving.
Today, one week onboard this classic yacht costs around €350,000 ($381,000) but Magna Grecia’s guests are in for a modern, luxurious adventure.
