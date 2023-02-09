Vintage Australian Yacht Gets a Fresh Look and Double the Fun

It must be great to have a beautiful, classic vessel as your personal yacht. But modern temptations are hard to resist. This owner came up with an ingenious plan. He would keep the old boat’s retro charm, but tweak it so that it could accommodate some cool new water toys.
There’s one family in Australia that’s surely going to have the best time at sea this year. Their yacht just completed an extensive eight-month-long refit at a reputable shipyard, and is ready to flaunt its upgrades.
It’s called Kokomo II and it’s a vintage yacht. It was built in Brisbane, Australia back in 1987, by Lloyds Ships, with a design by Jack Hargrave. It seems that the 123-footer (37.5 meters) has mostly led a discrete and peaceful life. At one point, it was operating as a charter yacht under the name of Achilles II. In the present time, it travels all around Australia, Fiji, and the South Pacific, as a beautiful family yacht.
Although Kokomo had been well maintained over the years, it was time for a bigger change. The main reason? Its owner and his family wanted a new transom that would be compatible with the latest water toys.
It may sound simple, but eventually it became a complex, time-consuming process. The idea had blossomed back in 2019, and planning the whole thing took several months. The old yacht was then taken to the Rivergate Marina & Shipyard. The shipyard was already familiar with it, due to previous maintenance jobs. But this time, it was a far greater endeavor.
The Kokomo II spent eight months at the shipyard. Obviously, it got many more things done during that period, in addition to the new transom. Apparently, 20 different contractors worked on the classic yacht, from painters to engineers and electricians.
The one supervising the whole process was Marty Johnson, Rivergate project manager. And this was probably the best place where Kokomo could have gotten a new and improved look. Rivergate claims to be among the top three superyacht shipyards in the world, in addition to being the top refit expert in Australia.
“The perfect addition to an already perfect boat” – that’s the project’s happy ending, according to the owners. The Kokomo II is now sporting a fresh paint job, a brand-new electrical system, an upgraded engine room, and the highly-anticipated new transom.
Thanks to its custom-designed transom and new stairs for the swim ladder, the old yacht is three-meters longer (it previously had a length of 34 meters/111.5 feet). Plus, the original lazarette was also refurbished and fitted with new equipment. All in all, the 1987 yacht is now ready for even more fun vacations at sea, and just as adventurous as a younger model.
