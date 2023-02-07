Teenage Sailing Enthusiast Wants to Cross the Atlantic on a Classic Yacht

It’s refreshing to see a teenager who is fascinated with “old boats” (as she calls them) rather than the latest and coolest luxury yachts. Of course, the fact that she basically grew up on board one of these boats, which had been lovingly restored by her parents, has a lot to do with that. Encouraged by her family, the 15-year-old Katie McCabe followed her dreams and now has several impressive accomplishments under her belt. But her biggest dream yet, that of crossing the Atlantic Ocean on an old boat, is just around the corner.
It’s hard to believe, but at 13, Katie bought and restored her first wooden boat. The daughter of a self-taught boat building father and a mother who is passionate about woodwork, the teenager has also spent all of her childhood onboard the family’s restored sailing yacht. The one she would end up choosing was a West Channel One Design sloop, built all the way back in 1950.
Katie had saved money to purchase it, and then gladly spent weeks bringing it back to life, because the old Falanda was in terrible shape after being practically abandoned in a boatyard for a long time.
This project alone would have been impressive enough for a girl her age, but it was just the first step for Katie’s ambitious vision. She didn’t just restore the classic sloop, but also sailed it successfully, accomplishing things like a solo voyage around Britain, when she was just 14. A year earlier, she had also sailed by herself to the Isle of Scilly. Both times, her family was still nearby, but Katie was the only one in charge of the Falanda.
Unfortunately, the young sailor will have to part with her beloved boat soon. Katie is willing to sell the sloop she had restored, even though it saddens her, so that she can afford another sailing yacht that can handle an Atlantic crossing. This is her biggest dream right now, and she has decided to go for a try on her own, using her boat.
Prior to this, Katie had been raising money with the goal of participating in the Mini Transat completion. However, that turned out to be an expensive and time-consuming dream. This is why she recently returned the money she had received until then and has started a GoFundMe for her new plan of crossing the ocean on an old boat.
It can’t be Falanda, because this type of adventure requires specific conditions, such as a vessel with a self-draining cockpit. But it will still be a classic sailing yacht, as Katie isn’t willing to give up her love for wooden boats with a history. Hopefully, this new plan will be more successful and we’ll soon hear about the British teenager’s daring Atlantic crossing.
