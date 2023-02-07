Teenage Sailing Enthusiast Wants to Cross the Atlantic on a Classic Yacht

It’s refreshing to see a teenager who is fascinated with “old boats” (as she calls them) rather than the latest and coolest luxury yachts. Of course, the fact that she basically grew up on board one of these boats, which had been lovingly restored by her parents, has a lot to do with that. Encouraged by her family, the 15-year-old Katie McCabe followed her dreams and now has several impressive accomplishments under her belt. But her biggest dream yet, that of crossing the Atlantic Ocean on an old boat, is just around the corner.

8 photos