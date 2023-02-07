The New Version of the World’s Longest High-Speed Ferry to Be Even More Efficient

It’s been nearly two years since the Eleanor Roosevelt made waves as the longest high-speed ferry in the world. Now, its sister ship that is equally impressive in size but even more powerful and more fuel-efficient is under construction for the same shipping company, the Spanish operator Balearia.
Officially a Super-Fast Ro-Pax ferry (ships that are both passenger ferries and roll-on/roll-off cargo carriers) the Eleanor Roosevelt became the longest vessel of its kind back in 2021. At 404.5 feet (123 meters) it’s undefeated by any other ferry in size, while the 37-knot speed (42.5 mph/68.5 kph) puts it at the top of the list in terms of performance.
The new ferry was designed to carry no less than 1,200 passengers and up to 450 vehicles, while running on LNG (liquefied natural gas). This also made it the first Ro-Pax ferry in this category to run on alternative fuel.
A sister ship to the Eleanor Roosevelt is currently being built at the same Astilleros Armon Gijon yard, in Spain. Although it will also be a giant-looking cat (designed by the catamaran expert Incat Crowther) the Margarita Salas promises to be even more impressive than its predecessor.
That’s because it will be equipped with a state-of-the-art drivetrain package from Wartsila. This includes the 31DF dual-fuel engines, four of the WXJ steerable-reversible inboard hydraulic waterjets (coupled with a Protouch propulsion control system), plus two storage and supply systems for LNG.
These engines alone are responsible for making the Margarita Salas 10% more powerful and more efficient than the Eleanor Roosevelt, even though they have the same size and capacity. It’s not surprising, when you learn that the diesel version of the Wartsila 31 engine was officially recognized by the Guinness World Records as the most efficient 4-stroke diesel engine in the world.
The 31DF (dual fuel) is also considered the most powerful in its class (610 kW/cylinder) while also claiming to ensure the lowest fuel consumption over a wide range. The fact that it’s compatible with LNG makes it IMO Tier III compliant, which it a very important factor for future shipping operations (the International Maritime Organization’s Tier III regulations are the most stringent ones yet in terms of emissions).
In addition to this powerful engine, the future ferry will also boast advanced waterjets that are said to reduce the installation footprint by 25% compared to standard systems. Powered by the Wartsila propulsion system, the Margarita Salas will also be able to travel at 35 knots (40 mph/65 kph) while still burning fuel efficiently.
The sister ship of the world’s longest high-speed ferry is still in the early stages of construction, and expected to enter service by 2024, when it will show what those Wartsila dual-fuel engines can do.
