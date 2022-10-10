There’s a New Type of Ferry in Town, And It’s Actually a Seaglider

Traditionally speaking, a ferry is a ship or boat designed to move people, cars and cargo over water. There’s a ton of them out there, they have the same general shape, and they work in pretty much the same way.
Yet if a company called Regent has its way, a ferry could also mean a different thing altogether sometime soon: an electric machine that can work like a sort of airplane, a boat, or a ground-effect vehicle, depending on a variety of factors.
The machine is called Viceroy, and is described as the "world's first electric seaglider." The first flight tests concluded back in September, but there’s no estimate as to when mass production should begin.
Despite this, Regent already announced last week it signed a deal with France-based energy company TotalEnergies to deploy the Viceroy as transport to offshore wind and oil platforms. Shortly after, another deal was announced, this time with Germany-based ferry operator FRS.
FRS says it will use the seaglider “in its domestic and international operations,” but doesn’t give any details as to exactly what that means, or how many of these machines will be in service. We do know the company will deploy both the 12-person Viceroy, and a much larger variant of it called Monarch, which can transport up to 100 people – this one is currently still in concept stage.
The Viceroy is powered by electric motors and batteries of undisclosed make, and can fly with said humans or 3,500 lbs (1,590 kg) of cargo for as much as 180 miles (290 km), with the same numbers representing the thing’s top speed as well.
Aside for TotalEnergies and FRS, Regent says it also has deals in place for the vehicle with operators Ocean Flyer (New Zealand), Split Express (Croatia), and Brittany Ferries (UK and France).
