A New Marine Dual-Fuel Engine Boasting High Efficiency Paves the Way for Green Vessels

The future of carbon-neutral aviation and shipping relies not just on innovative, more efficient vehicles, but also on new-generation engines that are compatible with alternative fuels. Just as Rolls-Royce is developing upgraded versions of its famous MTU engines for both aviation and maritime applications, other technology companies are also coming up with new engines.
Wartsila is a well-known and respected name in the maritime industry. Using its extensive experience in engine development, including the 46, 46F, and 50 engine families, the maritime technology giant has created a multi-fuel engine specifically meant for environmental performance. The company believes that a new era of medium-speed vessel engines is dawning, and the 46TS-DF engine is one of the trailblazers.
Designed with what is described as “state-of-the-art two-stage turbocharging,” the 46TS-DF promises unprecedented levels of efficiency and power density. In gas fuel mode, it claims to deliver the highest efficiency achieved in the medium-speed engine market. It’s available in six to 16-cylinder configurations, with a power output range of 7.8 to 20.8 MW at 600 rpm.
The new Wartsila engine can switch between gas and liquid fuel operations depending on costs and local regulations. Like other new-generation engines, it was designed to support future upgrades that would make it compatible with various alternative fuels, as they become available on a larger scale. For now, it can run on LNG (liquefied natural gas) which cuts emissions even further.
Boasting a power density of 1,300 kW per cylinder, the 46TS-DF also features thermal insulation for better safety and fully-electric control devices that enable an accurate and fast response. Fuel efficiency and fuel flexibility are two of the main characteristics that make this new engine suitable for greener, sustainable shipping.
The first Wartsila 46TS-DF engines will power the new Royal Caribbean Cruises Oasis class ship, Utopia of the Seas. Currently under build the cruise ship is due to be launched in 2024, and will also be equipped with Wartsila’s gas valve units, NOx reducer systems, transverse thrusters, and LNG-compatible system, in addition to six of the new 46TS-DF engines.
Designed with what is described as “state-of-the-art two-stage turbocharging,” the 46TS-DF promises unprecedented levels of efficiency and power density. In gas fuel mode, it claims to deliver the highest efficiency achieved in the medium-speed engine market. It’s available in six to 16-cylinder configurations, with a power output range of 7.8 to 20.8 MW at 600 rpm.
The new Wartsila engine can switch between gas and liquid fuel operations depending on costs and local regulations. Like other new-generation engines, it was designed to support future upgrades that would make it compatible with various alternative fuels, as they become available on a larger scale. For now, it can run on LNG (liquefied natural gas) which cuts emissions even further.
Boasting a power density of 1,300 kW per cylinder, the 46TS-DF also features thermal insulation for better safety and fully-electric control devices that enable an accurate and fast response. Fuel efficiency and fuel flexibility are two of the main characteristics that make this new engine suitable for greener, sustainable shipping.
The first Wartsila 46TS-DF engines will power the new Royal Caribbean Cruises Oasis class ship, Utopia of the Seas. Currently under build the cruise ship is due to be launched in 2024, and will also be equipped with Wartsila’s gas valve units, NOx reducer systems, transverse thrusters, and LNG-compatible system, in addition to six of the new 46TS-DF engines.