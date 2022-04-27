Jeff Bezos Is Betting on This Creepy Headless Two-Legged Robot for Future Operations

It seems that it won’t be too long until we will open our doors to humanoid robots, thanking them for delivering our order (not sure what the protocol would be). While cute, generic delivery robots are already starting to roam the streets in certain locations, a two-legged, headless courier is something else entirely. Amazon is betting on it for warehouse work, at least for now, but last-mile delivery is Digit’s ultimate goal.
Although not the only type of robot sporting eerie human looks and capabilities, Digit made quite an impression when it was launched by Agility Robotics, a few years ago. Its headless construction is a bit creepy, but this humanoid is supposed to be just a friendly helper, taking over some of the repetitive and tiring works tasks that are specific to certain environments, like warehouses.
The company seems to be on the right track, having recently raised $150 million in a Series B funding round, led by DCVC and Playground Global. Amazon is one of the main investors, through its Industrial Innovation Fund. Katherine Chen, Head of Amazon Industrial Innovation Fund, said that Agility Robotics’ approach is “truly unique.”
Digit, the company’s flagship robot, is able to maintain stability on various surfaces, to climb stairs, and to perform different tasks with its arms. According to its manufacturer, it can “manage practically limitless tasks as part of a blended workforce.” Some of the current automation processes in various industries are obsolete, as they are typically focused only on single tasks. By comparison, future robots such as Digit should be able versatile enough for different types of operations, which would also reduce costs.
At the moment, these types of human-like robots are seen as a viable solution for workforce shortages and for making production across multiple industries more efficient. But Agility also envisions a future where Digit will be able to conduct seamless last-mile deliveries. Until then, it’s set to be deployed at new customer sites by the end of this year.
