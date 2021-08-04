Numbers Don’t Lie. Robots Are Taking Over and It Will Be a Global Phenomenon

They are using artificial intelligence (AI) for almost any type of application in this day and age, and the fact that robots are taking over our lives is no longer a myth or story idea for a Sci-Fi movie. All you have to do is get online or turn on your TV to see these machines in action, in the most unexpected scenarios. So you shouldn’t be surprised when we tell you how much the global AI robot market will be worth by 2026.
According to a study conducted by Global Industry Analytics, one of the most renowned research companies in the world, the AI robot market is estimated to reach $21.4 billion by 2026. Last year, this market was worth approximately $5.2 billion.
As you would expect, the leaders in the industry will be the U.S, China, and Japan. In Europe, Germany will take the lead, with a growth of approximately 24%.
In robotics, artificial intelligence is what empowers these machines and makes them extremely flexible and capable. Their learning capabilities are used in a variety of applications, making the working environment safer and more productive for humans. Robots also save a lot of time as they are more skilled and effective in performing automated, repetitive activities than their creators. AI also helps them communicate with both humans as well as other robots.
There are no limits to what a robot can accomplish. Take one of the most beloved machines for instance, Spot, the yellow robot developed by Boston Dynamics. This machine is used for anything from inspecting sites such as Chernobyl for radiation, for combat exercises in the military, to doing household chores like picking up your clothes off the floor. Not to mention its artistic skills, as the robot can show off some really cool moves on the dancefloor.
Want some other examples? Take the Cassie robot from Agility Robotics. This bipedal machine recently completed a 5K challenge in 53 minutes and it is also capable of climbing stairs and outrunning average walkers.
And if you want examples at larger scales, take Ocado’s grocery warehouses in the U.K., where over 2,000 automated bots swarm continuously just like in a hive, moving around boxes for delivery.
