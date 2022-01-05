LNG-Fueled Cargo Ships With Dual-Fuel Engines Are Paving the Way for Green Shipping

Not nearly as exciting as yachts or ferries, carrier vessels play a huge part in the global industry and, therefore, are a key piece of the puzzle when it comes to green shipping. It’s not as easy for the maritime industry to decarbonize as it is for the automotive one, but even small steps count. The good news is that more and more international companies are going for eco-friendly alternatives to shipping.
Wartsila is one of the champions of emissions-free shipping, having supported several companies in the industry in their efforts to switch to cleaner alternatives, with the help of its advanced solutions for eco-friendly propulsion. Its most recent achievement is providing efficient solutions for no less than 12 LNG-fueled container ships, for CMA CGM, a France-based shipping company.
The vessels are being built in China, and the Wartsila equipment will start to be delivered this year. The first of the 12 ships is expected to enter service at the beginning of 2023. Under the contract the two have signed, each of the ships will be fitted with five Wartsila 34DF dual-fuel auxiliary engines, the company’s integrated control system, propulsion control system, sewage treatment feature, and a fuel gas supply system.
On top of this, Wartsila’s Operational Performance Improvement & Monitoring system will provide data in real time to ensure maximum efficiency around the clock, in any weather or sea conditions.
Liquefied natural gas (LNG) is considered one of the best alternatives to conventional marine diesel fuels, because it reduces almost all air pollutants by a huge percent – sulphur oxides (Sox: -99%), nitrogen oxide (NOx: -92%) and particulates (PM10: -91%). Wartsila’s dual-fuel gas engines are also compatible with other types of alternative energy sources, such as biomethane, e-methane, and synthetic methane.
By the end of 2021, these high-efficiency dual-fuel engines were also implemented on a pioneering ship – the first hydrogen carrier to also be powered by hydrogen. The Global Energy Ventures (GEV) carrier featured an innovative tank for storing ambient temperature hydrogen, at an operating pressure of 250 bar.
Until shipping can become entirely green, dual-fuel engines and advanced monitoring technology can help make cargo ships eco-friendlier.
