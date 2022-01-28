Trailblazing Ammonia-Powered Ship Set to Revolutionize Maritime Transportation

The maritime industry has been tackling the carbon footprint issue from various points of view, ranging from alternative fuels such as LNG (liquefied natural gas) to hybrid propulsion systems and various on-shore and off-shore charging solutions. While hydrogen fuel cells are seen as a long-term solution for decarbonizing the shipping industry, ammonia is also starting to look more and more like a viable alternative.
A project for decarbonized shipping, called The Nordic Green Ammonia Powered Ship (NoGAPS), is gearing up to introduce what it claims to be the world’s first ammonia-powered ship after it moved into the second stage of development.
The Nordic Innovation organization initially funded the project for one year in 2020 but has recently decided to add funding for an additional period of 24 months. That’s because the initial concept study revealed a great potential for this pioneering ammonia-powered ship that would also operate as an ammonia carrier.
Major players in the industry, such as Yara, Wartsila, and MAN Energy Solutions, are part of the project consortium. During this second phase, a detailed design and the foundation for future vessel construction will be brought to the forefront. The main focus will be on safety requirements, optimal tank size and placement, plus energy efficiency. But the project is also gearing up to be a large-scale one that’s not limited to just building a vessel but also includes future infrastructure and business models for advancing ammonia-powered shipping in the Nordic region.
According to the organization, the first ammonia engines are set to be delivered by 2024, so the vessel design should be completed by the end of this year. If things go according to plan, the ammonia-powered ammonia carrier should enter service by 2025.
Although it claims to be the first of its kind, NoGAPS is not the only project dedicated to ammonia-powered shipping. A subsidiary of Sembcorp Marine is also working on a similar project for the Grieg Maritime Group. Called MS Green Ammonia, the future tanker, set for delivery in 2024, will be powered by green ammonia, obtained using renewable energy.
