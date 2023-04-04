New Genesis GV80 Coupe Concept Previews BMW X6 Rival From the Korean Brand

Genesis has just dropped the veils off an entirely new concept car dubbed the GV80 Coupe. Unveiled at the Genesis House in New York, it previews an eponymous production model that we’ve spied testing on multiple occasions, and was partially inspired by the beautiful X Speedium study presented last year.
Instantly recognizable as something signed by Hyundai’s premium auto marque, the new Genesis GV80 Coupe Concept has a split lighting signature up front that is continued on the quarter panels by similar units. The crest grille can be seen as well, as part of the bumper that features a wide central air intake, and two side vents.
The icing on the cake that will separate the normal GV80 from the GV80 Coupe will be the sloping roofline behind the B pillars. Combined with the overall footprint, this will allow the production model to take on the likes of the BMW X6, Mercedes GLE Coupe, and Audi Q8. There are no flush-mounted door handles, as Genesis opted for traditional ones instead, and out back, it has a pair of full-width LED bars going from fender to fender. The brand’s name sits between them in the middle of the tailgate, and we can also see a pair of tailpipes coming out from the diffuser.
We also have to mention the discreet tailgate spoiler and the piece above the rear windscreen with its double-bubble styling. Sitting significantly lower than the scooped testers that we’ve seen over the last few months, the new study has large wheels with a five-spoke design, and an orange paint finish dubbed Magma that is slightly contrasted by a few black elements all around. There is no chrome trim at all, and this contributes to the sportier stance. The black logos and the tinted windows round off the makeover on the outside.
Opening the door will reveal the youthful styling of the cabin. Here, the Korean automaker opted for four individual seats with a bucket design that have incorporated headrests and a lot of side bolstering. Mixing leather and suede, the colors used throughout the cockpit are reminiscent of those on the outside, and the usual amount of carbon fiber trim is also present. The dashboard hosts the widescreen infotainment system on top of it, and behind the rear seats, they gave it a large strut bar that increases the structural stiffness of the body, thus helping the crossover corner better.
Genesis hasn’t said a single word about the powertrain. Still, given the presence of the exhaust tips, it features an internal combustion engine. The production version, otherwise expected to debut in the coming months, will also make use of motors powered by dead dinosaurs. Full details about it will be announced in due course.
