5 Superyachts Starring in Famous Music Videos

The rich and famous get to enjoy some of the most luxurious and exclusive things available, be it expensive hotels, private jets, or superyachts. Besides using them on vacation, some of them include them in their music videos.
In the most recent years, superyachts have become a must-have experience during the summer. Most celebrities fly to southern Europe and charter yachts for their lavish holidays.
Rented or owned, superyachts provide the utmost comfort and something celebs value very much – privacy. They get to take their families and friends away from the paparazzi’s lenses.
But, sometimes, they use jets or yachts in their art as well, and some music videos included some expensive vessels.
#1 Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift released a glamorous music video for her song "End Game" off her album reputation. It was a collaboration song with her friend Ed Sheeran and rapper Future.
With Swift's frequent collaborator Joseph Khan at the helm, the music video includes three locations: Miami, Florida, U.S., London, UK, and Tokyo, Japan.
While in Miami, the superyacht MIZU highlighted the artist's "big reputation," as the host of a star-studded night party, with her guests dancing on the sun deck in front of the illuminated spa pool. The word "rep" is also lit up in one shot, a reference to Swift's 2017 album.
Oceanfast launched the superyacht in 2004, with Sam Sorgiovanni in charge of its interior and exterior design. MIZU also offers accommodation for up to 10 guests in five cabins, with ten crew members.
#2 Pitbull
Pitbull for the song "Sexy People." In the music video for the song, "Mr. Worldwide" and Arianna are all about luxury things.
And they found a superyacht with the same name as the artist: Arianna. The vessel was almost brand-new back then since Delta Marine Group had launched it in 2012.
With a length of 164 ft (50 m), it came with a price tag of $45.9 million and was available to charter for $195,000 during summer and $225,000 during winter.
Two Caterpillar 3512B engines take it to a cruising speed of 13 knots (15 mph / 24 kph), with a range of more than 5,000 nautical miles (5,754 mi / 9,260 km).
#3 Fat Joe
particular liking for cars, he wouldn't have said no to having a yacht in one of his videos.
In 2017, the rapper collaborated with Dr. Dre for the song "So Excited," which also featured a sleek vessel: the VanDutch 55. With Gil Green at the helm, the action-packed music video also includes a scene in the VanDutch Lounge at the River Yacht Club in Miami, FL, and two helicopters.
Another VanDutch vessel, the 40, joins the video with a surprise cameo - DJ Khaled.
The flagship 55 model has a length of 55 ft (16.48 m) and can provide accommodation for up to six guests.
#4 Kenny Chesney
Riva Yacht.
A boat from Riva Yachts even made an appearance in one of his music videos for the song "Come Over." Filmed in Fort Lauderdale, FL, the clip has an 86' Domino Riva Yacht playing a leading role.
Built in Italy and delivered in 2009, the 86' Domino has a length of 86.6 ft (26.4 m) and has enough space to accommodate eight guests in four staterooms with three crew members.
#5 Duran Duran
Duran Duran was enjoying a lot of popularity and was considered one of the most influential bands at the time.
For one of their music videos called "Rio," they used period-appropriate props, which included sunny times, champagne, beaches, and a boat, the Eilean yacht.
The story of the yacht is quite interesting. A couple of years later, it was involved in a ferry collision, and, after a string of bad luck, it was in bad form. Over two decades later, luxury watchmaker Panerai's CEO Angelo Bonati found the Eilean in Antigua in 2006 and decided to restore it. He entrusted the project to the Francesco del Carlo shipyard in Viareggio, Italy, and returned it to its former glory three years and $3.8 million later.
Honorable mention: Drake
big fan of everything luxurious, also featured a yacht in his music video “Spin Bout U,” a collaboration with 21 Savage on their joint album, Her Loss.
Dave Meyers directed the video, and he covered the yacht's name with a new one - hereby dubbing it "Her Loss," after the two rappers' album. There don't seem to be any superyachts with that name out there, which means it was just used for production.
There is no official information on the name of the vessel, but the five-deck megayacht is all about luxury and comfort, complete with a helipad and multiple places to relax and sunbathe.
The interior features a contemporaneous design, but the yacht is destroyed later in the video. Hopefully, those are just special effects.