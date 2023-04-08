Magnolia One Is a Vintage-Looking Pocket Superyacht Complemented by Modern Innovations

When it comes to yachts, this is an age of endless innovations, one which sees shipbuilders constantly one-upping each other in size as well as opulence. So, it’s a rare breath of fresh air when a company decides to forego modern standards and focus on designs from the golden age of yachting instead.
That is exactly what the Turkish shipyard Magnolia Yachts chose to do, opting to look into the past in order to reinvent the present. This is quite fitting as this particular shipbuilder is a new reincarnation of the esteemed Yardimci Shipping Group.
But just because something pays homage to the way things used to be done in the old days does not mean its vintage aesthetics cannot be seamlessly merged with modern technology. And that goes for the construction techniques as well as the interior design featured in the Magnolia One.
The impressive neo-classical design of this timeless masterpiece starts humbly with wood, which is present in heaps throughout the interior. But it also showcases how old-school shipbuilding can merge with modern technology, as both the keel and hull are made out of this natural material.
This sort of construction was achieved through the use of a tried and tested technique called cold molding wood, which means thin veneers successively glued together over a mold, making for a strong, watertight shell. This building approach was complemented by the use of epoxy resin and a process called vacuum infusion, which allowed the final layers of the hull to be fixed without the use of staples or nails, as the resin is sucked into the laminated structure, creating a strong bond.
But this yacht’s surprising innovations are not limited to its construction process, as modern navigation technology has also been incorporated. On top of that, the Magnolia One benefits from stabilizers too. These, together with its trawler-inspired design, give it a ride that is as stable as its draught is shallow.
And the Magnolia One will be able to keep going steady for quite a long way, thanks to a range of 1,800 nautical miles (2,070 miles / 3,330 km) at its economical cruising speed of 9 knots (10 mph / 17 kph). Granted, it can also achieve a top speed of 14 knots (16 mph / 26 kph) courtesy of twin Cummins QSM 11 engines capable of a combined output of 1,220 HP.
Speaking of dining, this can be done without the guests even noticing the crew moving around the yacht, something that’s usually the domain of superyachts, hence why the Magnolia One is also called a pocket superyacht. This is possible because the crew can go directly from this lounge to the wheelhouse, from where they can enter the galley, invisible to the guests.
The galley provides some seating and a table, where the crew can sit and dine, out of the guests’ view. The galley also allows access to the crew area, from where the crewmembers can reach the swimming platform by passing through the engine room and lazarette, all without being noticed.
Up next is the main saloon, separated from the lounge by a gorgeous mahogany sliding door. This room is not as opulent as would be the case on larger vessels, but it makes up for it with timeless elegance and simplicity, while still feeling luxurious. White and brown woods adorn this saloon, with simple yet stylish furniture providing seating, while a pop-up TV is hidden in one of the cabinets for entertainment.
While four cabins could have been implemented here, the choice to only place three allows them to be larger and give the crew a bit of additional space. The neoclassic theme is continued here, with wood being extensively used throughout, even in the ensuite bathrooms present in all guest cabins, and it is complemented by other natural materials like marble and granite.
A foyer is also present on the lower deck, providing an additional opportunity for guests to socialize early in the morning or before going to bed. One thing that does not quite seem to aesthetically fit here is the lighting situation, as LED strips are placed around the beds, somewhat disrupting the elegant style. But this is just nitpicking on what would otherwise be an ageless masterpiece, as this yacht truly innovates in the areas that matter, all while retaining a superb vintage look.
But just because something pays homage to the way things used to be done in the old days does not mean its vintage aesthetics cannot be seamlessly merged with modern technology. And that goes for the construction techniques as well as the interior design featured in the Magnolia One.
The impressive neo-classical design of this timeless masterpiece starts humbly with wood, which is present in heaps throughout the interior. But it also showcases how old-school shipbuilding can merge with modern technology, as both the keel and hull are made out of this natural material.
Starting with the keel, it is built out of something called Iroko wood, which is African teak, a sort of wood known for high tensile strength given by its tight grain and resistance to rot and fungi. Moving to the hull, it is constructed out of Acajou, a type of mahogany used in boat building.
This sort of construction was achieved through the use of a tried and tested technique called cold molding wood, which means thin veneers successively glued together over a mold, making for a strong, watertight shell. This building approach was complemented by the use of epoxy resin and a process called vacuum infusion, which allowed the final layers of the hull to be fixed without the use of staples or nails, as the resin is sucked into the laminated structure, creating a strong bond.
But this yacht’s surprising innovations are not limited to its construction process, as modern navigation technology has also been incorporated. On top of that, the Magnolia One benefits from stabilizers too. These, together with its trawler-inspired design, give it a ride that is as stable as its draught is shallow.
And the Magnolia One will be able to keep going steady for quite a long way, thanks to a range of 1,800 nautical miles (2,070 miles / 3,330 km) at its economical cruising speed of 9 knots (10 mph / 17 kph). Granted, it can also achieve a top speed of 14 knots (16 mph / 26 kph) courtesy of twin Cummins QSM 11 engines capable of a combined output of 1,220 HP.
With the tech talk out of the way, getting on board the Magnolia One is up next, and access comes via the multi-purpose swimming platform, which can double as a gangway. From this area, two sets of stairs wrap around both the port and starboard sides of this yacht, leading up to a spacious lounge, which features exquisite wood finishes. This place can also double as an alfresco living and dining area, able to seat 12 guests in a serene social environment. Another alfresco living and dining area is present on the upper deck, shaded from the sun and sharing the space with the tender this yacht can carry.
Speaking of dining, this can be done without the guests even noticing the crew moving around the yacht, something that’s usually the domain of superyachts, hence why the Magnolia One is also called a pocket superyacht. This is possible because the crew can go directly from this lounge to the wheelhouse, from where they can enter the galley, invisible to the guests.
The galley provides some seating and a table, where the crew can sit and dine, out of the guests’ view. The galley also allows access to the crew area, from where the crewmembers can reach the swimming platform by passing through the engine room and lazarette, all without being noticed.
Up next is the main saloon, separated from the lounge by a gorgeous mahogany sliding door. This room is not as opulent as would be the case on larger vessels, but it makes up for it with timeless elegance and simplicity, while still feeling luxurious. White and brown woods adorn this saloon, with simple yet stylish furniture providing seating, while a pop-up TV is hidden in one of the cabinets for entertainment.
From the saloon, guests can go below deck to the accommodation available on this pint-sized superyacht. Alternatively, a corridor that can be accessed via a door from the yacht’s walkarounds can also lead the guests to the lower deck. This is where three cabins can be found, a twin, a VIP, and a master suite that takes advantage of the yacht’s full beam.
While four cabins could have been implemented here, the choice to only place three allows them to be larger and give the crew a bit of additional space. The neoclassic theme is continued here, with wood being extensively used throughout, even in the ensuite bathrooms present in all guest cabins, and it is complemented by other natural materials like marble and granite.
A foyer is also present on the lower deck, providing an additional opportunity for guests to socialize early in the morning or before going to bed. One thing that does not quite seem to aesthetically fit here is the lighting situation, as LED strips are placed around the beds, somewhat disrupting the elegant style. But this is just nitpicking on what would otherwise be an ageless masterpiece, as this yacht truly innovates in the areas that matter, all while retaining a superb vintage look.