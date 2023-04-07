British Billionaire’s Superyacht Is an Impeccable Classic Mansion at Sea

There’s no standard definition of a billionaire’s superyacht, even though there are a few common elements for all of these floating luxury toys. If we’re talking about an imposing classic vessel that’s been upgraded to modern standards, without stripping away its old-world charm, the owner should also be a fine connoisseur, not just a billionaire. And Lord Bamford, the Virginian’s unofficial owner, certainly is one.

27 photos Photo: My-Virginian