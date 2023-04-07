British Billionaire’s Superyacht Is an Impeccable Classic Mansion at Sea

There’s no standard definition of a billionaire’s superyacht, even though there are a few common elements for all of these floating luxury toys. If we’re talking about an imposing classic vessel that’s been upgraded to modern standards, without stripping away its old-world charm, the owner should also be a fine connoisseur, not just a billionaire. And Lord Bamford, the Virginian’s unofficial owner, certainly is one.
Not all contemporary billionaires could fully appreciate the character and value of a classic vessel. But Sir Anthony Bamford and his family know a thing or two about rare vintage beauties. Chairman of J.C. Bamford Excavators (JCB), one of the biggest manufacturers of construction equipment in the world, Lord Bamford is known to be passionate about classic cars and yachts.
His collection of rare Ferraris is famous worldwide, and his son, George Bamford, followed in his footsteps, with his own collection of both Ferraris and Porsches. Classic cars and expensive watches go hand in hand, so Lord Bamford’s son also took this to the next level. After having received a Rolex Daytona as a gift for his 21st birthday, George Bamford became interested in tuning expensive watches, and that’s how he ended up establishing the Bamford Watch Department.
It’s easy to see how a family like this would choose the Virginian as their floating mansion. This majestic vessel was literally designed to look and feel like an English country house, with the added bonus of modern entertainment features.
Even back then, the Dutch shipyard was an innovator, which made the Virginian remarkably modern for the ‘90s. It was the brand’s first build with four full decks. Thanks to this, it was able to integrate cool features at the time, like a separate lounge for the captain, a hydraulic transom hatch, and more than one tender, neatly hidden on the aft deck.
At the same time, the beautiful pleasure craft was meant to preserve a classic spirit when it came to interior style. If the De Voogt naval architects focused on innovation for the exterior, David Easton envisioned an interior that was inspired by the luxurious, enormous ships of the 1900s. Despite several refits, including one at the famous Pendennis shipyard, the Virginian has held on to that golden era charm.
Today, the dark-hulled yacht can be described as a modern classic. Aside from the specific aesthetic, this means that it boasts fireplaces, enormous dining tables, and a library, alongside the latest water toys, a swimming pool, and a gym.
At dinner time, the main salon becomes the center of attention, with its spectacular, dark wood columns and panels. The glamorous dining table can seat up to 16 people, and the gourmet meals include bread and ice-cream made onboard, herbs grown onboard, and fresh ingredients that were picked up from all the ports where the yacht docks.
After dinner, it’s time for classic-style relaxation. This means picking up a good book from the yacht’s impressive library (a feature that’s rarely included on contemporary superyachts) and enjoying it in front of an open fire. It would be equally pleasant to enjoy a game of cards, or head on over to the beautiful observation lounge, where guests can take in the breathtaking views while comfortably seated.
Although the Virginian is hardly a party yacht, it doesn’t neglect evening entertainment. The aft main deck is just as welcoming at sunset, with a large awning protecting it against the elements. There’s also a fully-equipped bar, as well, which transitions smoothly into the main salon.
This floating mansion is available for charter guests as well, with weekly rates of €245,000 ($267,000), and it can welcome up to 12 of them on board. Despite its impressive stature, this modern classic is also capable of cruising at 14.5 knots (16.6 mph/26.8 kph) and covering an impressive distance of 7,000 nautical miles (12,960 km). And all the while, the Virginian will feel just like home, if you happen to also be a British billionaire.
In its old days, the 204-footer (63 meters) turned heads with a completely white silhouette. It was launched in 1990, by one of the most famous yacht builders of all times, Feadship. There are still numerous classic Feadships in operation today, and the Virginian is one of the finest.
Although intimidating in size, the Virginian is one of the coziest and most welcoming yachts, perfectly suitable for families. During the day time, there are plenty of choices for outdoor relaxation. The upper-deck aft is perfect for an al-fresco breakfast, followed by hours of sun worshiping on the sun deck with a jacuzzi and luxurious sun pads.
Virginian’s sleep accommodation also reflects its home-like, family-friendly atmosphere. The master suite on the main deck isn’t just ornate and sumptuous, but also comes with a twin cabin included, which is perfect for kids. Two more twin cabins and two double ones are all located on the lower deck. All of the staterooms mix the formal, colonial style with modern entertainment systems.
