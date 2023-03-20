Sunreef Yachts' New Ultima Range Will Offer Fast Cruising in Utmost Comfort and Luxury

Luxury and performance are at the top of the list of priorities for most rich individuals considering luxury yacht ownership. What they mostly want is to be able to travel at speed and cover long distances in comfort and style. Polish shipbuilder Sunreef Yachts is prompt to cater to these needs with its latest range of luxury hybrid catamarans called Ultima.
Initially announced at the Miami and Fort Lauderdale boat shows last year, where it unveiled renderings of two new hybrid motor catamarans, the new lineup is initiated with the Sunreef 45 and 55 Ultima models, measuring 45 ft (13.7 m) and 55 ft (16.7 m) long, respectively.
Boasting a sporty and aggressive design, as well as hybrid motorization, the yachts will be customizable, comfortable, and capable of offering high performance. The hard-top catamarans feature a hull shape inspired by both multihulls and monohulls for fast sailing, but with a focus on energy efficiency.
Both new yachts have a sleek, modern silhouette and are designed for agility, so the new hull shape is made to cut through the waves. Another important aspect was to provide guests with board privacy, but at the same time, allow them to connect with the surrounding ocean. That’s why the shipbuilder incorporated large hull windows and a glass superstructure with an inverted windshield. A comfortable wrap-around deck and the semi-open lounge aft enable guests to truly enjoy the yachting experience.
The open cockpit can be closed by a bay window if needed, but the standout feature here are the two fold-down bulwark platforms that extend the lounge with large sunbathing areas.
The main deck houses the main living area, a fully-functional kitchen, a dining room, and the steering controls. Under the bridge, the hulls provide sleeping accommodations, with several interior layouts possible. The smallest 45-foot model will have two double cabins with private bathrooms, while the 55 Ultima offers more scope for personalization.
Owners can choose to have four guest cabins and two bathrooms or three guest cabins, two baths, and a smaller cabin with a single bed. A third possible layout includes one master cabin with en-suite, one guest cabin with bathroom, and one single cabin.
The catamarans’ cutting-edge hybrid propulsion is also among the standout features of the new range. By harnessing the power of both electric and diesel engines, the 45 Ultima and 55 Ultima will provide eco-friendly and fuel-efficient cruising. The advanced technology also allows quiet and vibration-free sailing, which is something yacht owners are also looking for these days.
According to Sunreef Yachts, the large roof can be fitted with the company’s custom-engineered solar power system that will provide unrivaled energy efficiency.
Sunreef Yachts has already secured orders for ten units of these new catamarans, and the Ultima range of luxury yachts will soon expand with two larger models.
