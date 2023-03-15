Heesen’s First Hybrid-Propulsion Superyacht Is an Exceptional Home Fit for a Billionaire

An apparently simple name reflects the true nature of this floating masterpiece - a $30 million home on water, designed for ultra-efficiency coupled with the most luxurious onboard comfort. Technology-wise a pioneer, the majestic Home gives “luxury living” a whole new meaning.
“Striking” would be a good adjective to describe this bright-white, sleek pleasure craft flaunting a vertical bow and an impeccable profile. But it’s not the good looks that set apart this 161-footer (49 meters) from other equally gorgeous superyachts. Home is above all a highly-efficient yacht, and one of the first of its kind to integrate hybrid propulsion.
No matter what the future holds, Home will always be remembered as Hessen’s first build to feature a hybrid propulsion system. Launched in 2017, it claimed remarkable benefits, from increased performance to a more comfortable onboard experience, smoother cruising, and less noise. All of these were owed to the skillful combination of two elements – an innovative hull design, and diesel-electric propulsion.
The FDHF (Fast Displacement Hull Form) is still considered a revolutionary concept. It was developed by the world-famous Van Oossanen Naval Architects as an answer for smoother cruising. The FDHF offers three main benefits: greater comfort for passengers, better speed and fuel economy, plus versatility, because it’s not limited to superyachts, but can be applied to virtually any type of vessel.
HP MTU diesel engines, two electric motors, and two Zenoro dual-speed generators. This enables four propulsion modes for the Home superyacht, using either one of its power sources, or both at once.
In pure electric mode, the generators can drive the motors to nine knots (10 mph/16.6 kph). But speed can go all the way to nearly 17 knots (19.5 mph/31.4 kph) when Home switches to all-diesel propulsion. In addition to the flexible power management, this also makes Home less noisy, and, together with the optimized hull shape, deals effectively with the so-called “vertical” vibrations that are uncomfortable for those onboard.
Top-level performance is one of the trademarks of Dutch superyacht builders, who continue to dominate this industry. Heesen is still one of the most acclaimed names in this category, despite the controversy that was sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, due to the brand’s connection to a notorious Russian oligarch, Vagit Alekperov.
Home’s advanced engineering reveals equally impressive interiors. Those who feel that even the modern interpretations of the classic style seem outdated and too heavy would be delighted to explore this yacht’s vast, Zen-like spaces. Another big name was in charge of this floating home’s interior style, but a name that comes from Italy – Cristiano Gatto.
Huge windows at every level are perfect for highlighting the modern minimalistic interior décor. The main salon includes the typical formal dining area and a more informal lounge, as well as a spacious media lounge. Cozy L-shaped seating and delicate coffee tables create a comfortable cocoon on the main deck. From the main deck, guests have access to the modern, air-conditioned gym, and the impressive swim platform that’s also perfect for sun lounging.
The sun deck also reflects that Ibiza beach club vibe, with a lavish jacuzzi offering spectacular views. Stylish safety screens made of glass keep the large sun loungers protected, and there’s also a generous bar, connected to an additional lounge area. This area is another great spot for al-fresco dining, but the “official” place for enjoying meals in the open air is the upper deck aft.
With its sumptuous bean bags and inviting daybeds, the sky lounge is the perfect Zen-style area onboard, for ultimate relaxation. Flooded with light thanks to the large windows, it also houses another well-equipped bar, perfect for a chill afternoon.
It is believed to be owned by Harald McPike, who is not only a billionaire but also a daring adventurer. The Swiss-Austrian financier was known to literally live onboard his previous boat, a smaller Lazarra 92 LSX, in a tropical paradise (the Bahamas). That was back in 2015 before the Heesen yacht was built. McPike allegedly then swapped his former boat with the massive Home, which became his luxurious mansion at sea.
Whether he does live onboard permanently or not, one thing’s for sure – he’s ready to move on to something else. That’s because Home has been on the market for more than a year, asking for a whopping $31.7 million at the moment.
