The Greenest Italian Luxury Explorer Flaunts Its Figure at Cannes for the First Time

One of the most spectacular superyachts delivered this year is, of course, dripping with luxury and sophistication, but there’s much more to it than that. Goga is not only Benetti’s greenest superyacht ever built, but also one of the most innovative pleasure craft of this size in operation today. After its official launch this summer, Goga has now showed up at the billionaire playground, in Cannes.
The lucky owner of this new superyacht is still mysterious, but it seems that he or she took their new luxury toy out for a cruise on the French Riviera, one of the best places in the world to admire the latest yachts.
Goga was born out of the collaboration of two giants – Benetti, which is the oldest builder of luxury superyachts in Italy, and Siemens. The result is a vessel that showcases the classic Italian craftsmanship and elegance, mixed with one of the most advanced systems for green operations in the industry.
The first one in Benetti’s new B.Yond series, this 37-meter (121 feet) model is actually the brand’s first explorer, boasting an impressive transatlantic range of 8,200 nautical miles (9,436 miles/15,186 km). However, it’s not just about getting anywhere in the world, but how it gets there. Goga can cover this distance cruising at just 9 knots (10.2 mph/16.6 kph), while operating in Eco Transfer Mode. This is just one of the four different modes available for the hybrid setup developed by Siemens.
In Eco Transfer Mode, Goga’s two diesel generators are turned off, resulting in 80% CO2 and NOx emission reductions. By themselves, the twin MAN engines of 1,400 HP each, ensure a 5,000 nautical mile (5,753 miles/9,260 km) range. Overall, the E-Mode Hybrid technology developed by Siemens Energy claims to offer emission reductions for both CO2 and NOx that are unprecedented for superyachts this size.
The cost of this trailblazing explorer was kept under wraps, but one thing’s for sure – luxury, adventure, and sustainability can be packed together in a single boat. And many believe that this is the future of yachting.
