Over in the United States, the redesigned Mustang will start rolling into customers' garages this summer. There is a right-hand-drive model in the offing for countries that drive on the wrong side of the road, with said model scheduled to start deliveries in Australia in early 2024.
Ford will publish full product and pricing information in the second quarter of 2023. There is no concrete intel on how many examples of the S650 will be produced for the Australian market for the following calendar year, but chances are that the total won't exceed 3,000 units.
The Dearborn-based automaker sold 66,628 vehicles in the Land Down Under last year, including 47,479 examples of the Ranger pickup truck. The Mustang? Only 1,887 were delivered, which is a drop in the bucket compared to the quarterly sales volume in the US of A.
Ford reported 14,711 deliveries in the United States in the first quarter of 2023, putting the Mustang above the Challenger and Camaro. The Challenger is going the way of the dodo in favor of a STLA Large-based Charger coupe with all-electric propulsion. GM confirmed the bitter end for the sixth-gen Camaro as well. The nameplate is expected to be resurrected for an electric sedan in the near future, or so hearsay suggests.
Ford of Europe will start deliveries of the S650 in late 2023, but Ford of UK hasn't specified if this timeframe also applies to the right-hand-drive model. The worst-case scenario for British customers would be Q1 2024.
The seventh-generation Mustang is presently available to configure in the United States as a fastback. The build & price tool lists six specifications, beginning with the EcoBoost and EcoBoost Premium at $30,920 and $36,445. The V8-engined GT Fastback and GT Fastback Premium are $41,495 and $46,015 sans destination fee.
Replacing the Mach 1 from the S550 generation, the Dark Horse is the most performance-oriented 'Stang available right now. Once again, two trim levels are available. The Dark Horse retails at $59,270, whereas the better-equipped Dark Horse Premium is $61,865.
Built around an updated S550 platform, the S650 comes with a redesigned EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo and a vastly improved Coyote eight-cylinder lump. The 2.3 makes do with 315 horsepower and 350 pound-feet (475 Nm) of torque, only in conjunction with the Ford-developed 10-speed automatic that GM also uses. The GT comes in two states depending on the exhaust system, whereas the Dark Horse tops the range with 500 horsepower and 418 pound-feet (567 Nm) to its name.
Expected to start production in May 2029, the S750 is rumored to switch to electric propulsion. Available intel, which hasn't been confirmed by the Ford Motor Company thus far, suggests the GE2 platform of the second-gen Mustang Mach-E crossover utility vehicle.
