All-Electric Ford Mustang Super Cobra Jet 1800 Revealed, Targets Fresh NHRA Records

Zero-emissions vehicles that go to the local dragstrip better beware. The Blue Oval company has a reworked cure for the Tesla Plaid illnesses in the form of a remastered prototype. So, meet the Ford Mustang Super Cobra Jet 1800, which, of course, comes with 1,800 electric ponies and is also much lighter than the Cobra Jet 1400.
A couple of years ago, Ford Performance unveiled the all-electric 'action hero.' Dubbed the Mustang Cobra Jet 1400, it was "engineered to pursue towering performance goals without using a drop of fuel." And it soon delivered, hitting the quarter-mile dragstrip community with the standing world record for full-bodied electric vehicles of 8.128 seconds at 171.97 miles per hour, which is almost 277 kph.
Now, though, just as people were starting to only have eyes for the 2024 Ford Mustang and its seventh generation of EcoBoost and Coyote V8 greatness, the performance division is back with a revision of the prototype they now call Mustang Super Cobra Jet 1800. Logically, it now has 1,800 zero-emissions ponies but is also "hundreds of pounds" lighter than its predecessor.
So, again, logic dictates that Ford Performance will pursue even more full-bodied electric vehicle records, including the runs for the fastest electric vehicle to 60 mph (96 kph) and "fastest two-wheel drive electric vehicle 0-60 during an NHRA event later this season," with MLe Racecar's cofounder and official program test driver Pat McCue behind the wheel.
So, after Bob Tosca III drove the Cobra Jet 1400 in Norwalk, Ohio, to its NHRA crown, during the summer of 2021, the Ford Performance-guided team (composed initially of Ford, MLe Racecars, AEM-EV, Cascadia Motion, and Watson Engineering) went back to the drawing board to cook up the monster's next chapter. They revised just about everything, from the chassis to the powertrain and control systems, and ultimately decided to revive the iconic Super Cobra Jet moniker that was first available on 1969 Mustangs as a step above the standard Cobra Jet pack.
While it has the same four PN-250-DZR inverters and two double-stacked DS-250-115 motors, the Super Cobra Jet 1800 benefits from the novelty of a Liberty transmission, power also comes from a reimagined, lighter battery system created by Ford Performance and MLe Racecars. Additional highlights include a revised rear end by MLe with better suspension geometry from PMR, oversized Mickey Thompson drag radials, and a new data acquisition system, dash, and power distribution system - "all designed in-house" for the AEM-EV hardware managed by Ford Performance-designed software.
Now, all we have to do is look out for the all-electric Ford Mustang Cobra Jet 1800 and hope that it might one day meet the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept with the highest Banshee EV setting for a quick quarter-mile brawl. That way, maybe they could settle early on which EV muscle car would claim supremacy in the hearts and minds of dragstrip aficionados!
Now, though, just as people were starting to only have eyes for the 2024 Ford Mustang and its seventh generation of EcoBoost and Coyote V8 greatness, the performance division is back with a revision of the prototype they now call Mustang Super Cobra Jet 1800. Logically, it now has 1,800 zero-emissions ponies but is also "hundreds of pounds" lighter than its predecessor.
So, again, logic dictates that Ford Performance will pursue even more full-bodied electric vehicle records, including the runs for the fastest electric vehicle to 60 mph (96 kph) and "fastest two-wheel drive electric vehicle 0-60 during an NHRA event later this season," with MLe Racecar's cofounder and official program test driver Pat McCue behind the wheel.
So, after Bob Tosca III drove the Cobra Jet 1400 in Norwalk, Ohio, to its NHRA crown, during the summer of 2021, the Ford Performance-guided team (composed initially of Ford, MLe Racecars, AEM-EV, Cascadia Motion, and Watson Engineering) went back to the drawing board to cook up the monster's next chapter. They revised just about everything, from the chassis to the powertrain and control systems, and ultimately decided to revive the iconic Super Cobra Jet moniker that was first available on 1969 Mustangs as a step above the standard Cobra Jet pack.
While it has the same four PN-250-DZR inverters and two double-stacked DS-250-115 motors, the Super Cobra Jet 1800 benefits from the novelty of a Liberty transmission, power also comes from a reimagined, lighter battery system created by Ford Performance and MLe Racecars. Additional highlights include a revised rear end by MLe with better suspension geometry from PMR, oversized Mickey Thompson drag radials, and a new data acquisition system, dash, and power distribution system - "all designed in-house" for the AEM-EV hardware managed by Ford Performance-designed software.
Now, all we have to do is look out for the all-electric Ford Mustang Cobra Jet 1800 and hope that it might one day meet the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept with the highest Banshee EV setting for a quick quarter-mile brawl. That way, maybe they could settle early on which EV muscle car would claim supremacy in the hearts and minds of dragstrip aficionados!