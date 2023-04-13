2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Shows Its Engine Bay on Video

It's more sensible to daily a four-cylinder 'Stang for the fuel economy, but on the other hand, the 2.3-liter EcoBoost doesn't hold a candle to the exuberant nature of the 5.0-liter Coyote. Although redesigned for the seventh-generation Mustang with an emphasis on emissions regulations, the EcoBoost pales in comparison to the upgraded Coyote.

10 photos Photo: Allcarnews / edited