Ford Designed the Perfect Unattended Parcel Delivery Service

Waiting for the delivery of a parcel is sometimes painfully frustrating, especially because carriers can’t always arrive on time at your door.
Companies in the e-commerce market have been looking for ways to make the delivery part of their business more convenient for years. Yet, a clever solution could come from Ford, as the carmaker has recently envisioned an innovative new-generation approach.
Detailed in a patent called “unattended parcel delivery service,” Ford’s idea comes down to autonomous vehicles that bring the parcel to you anytime, anywhere.
It all sounds unbelievable, but the way the technology works does allow the system to do this. Assuming autonomous vehicles become a thing, that is.
Ford says a delivery service can be loaded with a parcel from a central hub, just like it currently happens with typical packages. This is the point where the new technology comes into play. Based on data provided by the customer, the vehicle decides what to do next.
If the customer is not home, the shipping truck can communicate with their vehicle to determine the location in real time. After analyzing the data and the route, the autonomous shipping truck arrives precisely where you are to pick up the parcel. In some cases, the shipping vehicle parks next to your car, such as when you are at the office or shopping for groceries.
Customers are always in full control of how the delivery takes place. They can use a scheduled time frame, pick a location where they are, or simply tell the vehicle to come to their home address at a specific time. The service is configured to analyze all factors impacting the shipping service, including routes and traffic conditions. As such, it would depart the parcel delivery facility to arrive at the destination in a timely manner.
The unattended parcel delivery service supports various custom commands, such as accessing gated communities, unloading packages at a secure dropbox, or delivering to other vehicles.
Eventually, the purpose is as simple as it could be: address the main shortcoming of traditional parcel delivery when we just have to wait at home waiting for the brand-new iPhone to arrive.
The main shortcoming of this solution is the price. It goes without saying that having an autonomous vehicle deliver the package to your door can’t be affordable. As such, customers would have to pay a special fee for the whole thing. The idea is still in its early days, so if it ever gains traction, it could cost more than you can imagine.
Ford’s technology is currently in the patent stage, but given the push for autonomous driving, there’s a chance someone would still come up with a similar approach if this trend becomes the new norm in the automotive industry.
