Toyota Reinvents Pickup Truck Bed Covers With Solar Panels and Weather Sensing

Tonneau covers are perhaps a must-have accessory for millions of pickup truck owners, and the reason is as simple as possible. They help protect the cargo not only from falling, but also from weather conditions.
Toyota believes this can be achieved more effectively, and the company is proposing a smart overhaul of the traditional pickup truck tarp.
The Japanese carmaker explains in a patent that its smart tonneau cover with solar panels and automatic weather sensing would still be able to secure cargo, but also provide more advanced capabilities.
The first of them is provided by integrated solar panels. The flat panel can generate power, and Toyota says it can extend from the roof of the truck to the top of the tailgate. This allows the system to maximize the use of available space, eventually improving solar energy absorption.
The generated power can be used to power the onboard systems or to charge the battery on an electric truck.
Toyota’s smart tonneau cover can also determine the weather conditions. Using installed sensors, the system would detect the current temperature, rain, wind, and cargo height. In some implementations, additional sensors connected to an onboard system, such as the head unit in the cabin, are provided with the weather forecast to anticipate the changing conditions.
The army of sensors has one big purpose: to adjust the tonneau cover and the integrated solar panels in a way that allows for more efficient solar energy absorption. Toyota says special sensors can be installed to determine the cargo height.
The Japanese carmaker explains that a smart tonneau cover can support an automatic operation mode. This means it can adjust according to weather conditions. When it’s raining, a roller cover design would allow for quick expansion to protect the bed. In direct sunlight, the system can switch to a special mode to provide efficient ventilation.
In addition to the obvious benefits, this idea can also help improve the vehicle range. The bed cover can be used as an effective solution for the installation of solar panels. On an electric pickup truck, this can double as an alternative source of power, especially on sunny days. Sure enough, this technology would be expensive, not only because it includes new-generation systems, but due to the integrated solar panels, while also increasing the weight of pickup trucks. As such, vehicles fitted with it could be quite costly, forcing customers to stick with traditional tarps.
For now, Toyota is still working on its idea, and the patent application is a sign the debut of the system isn’t by any means around the corner. The increased focus on zero-emission technology, however, could speed up its development, especially as Toyota is one of the biggest names working on EVs.
