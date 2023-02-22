Mercedes-Benz EQS Recalled Over Windshield Supplier's Production Deviation

The EQS is the S-Class of electric vehicles, the flagship electric sedan of the Mercedes-Benz lineup. The lowliest specification available in the United States of America retails at $102,310 sans destination charge, whereas the EQS 580 4MATIC included in the recall we’re covering today is a whopping $125,900 before optional extras.
Mercedes-Benz AG in Stuttgart received a worrying report in June 2022, describing an EQS 580 4MATIC produced for the 2022 model year. The multi-purpose camera of said vehicle was found to be insufficiently mounted to the windshield. The German automaker promptly started an investigation together with the supplier, renowned windshield specialist Pilkington.
Upon further analysis of windshields in storage and the windshields fitted to newly-built vehicles at the Factory 56 assembly plant in Sindelfingen, the company that prides itself on offering “the best or nothing” discovered a poor adhesive joint between the multi-purpose camera, rearview mirror, and the windshield.
Merc hired material experts to identify whether the camera and mirror may loosen very early in the vehicle’s life, not because Mercedes wanted to sweep this concern under the rug but to find out if the issue can be safely detected by assembly plant or logistics personnel. Needless to say, the German automaker was forced to make the difficult decision of calling back the e-sedan.
On the upside, only three units of the 2022 model year Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC manufactured to U.S. specifications are recalled. The all-electric sedans in question were all manufactured on June 23rd, 2022.
Documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reveal that Pilkington Italia S.p.A. rectified its production procedure on July 6th, 2022. Dealers have been instructed to replace the windshield, then mount the original multi-purpose camera and rearview mirror to the windshield carrier plate. Owners can look forward to receiving recall notifications by first-class mail by April 11th, 2023 according to Mercedes.
The recall report attached below lists the EQS 580 4MATIC as a four-door vehicle, although that’s incorrect. Given that Mercedes refers to a five-door liftback as the GT 4-Door Coupe, it’s not surprising either. All variants of the EQS sedan are five-door liftbacks, including the subject 580 4MATIC variant.
Slotted just below the AMG-branded EQS 53 4MATIC+, the all-electric Benz is a dual-motor affair, as implied by the 4MATIC designation. The combined peak output is listed by the U.S. configurator as 516 horsepower and 631 pound-feet (855 Nm) of torque, which is more than adequate for a non-AMG Merc.
The EQS 580 4MATIC can be specified in Premium, Exclusive, and Pinnacle trims. The base grade sports a lot of desirable standard goodies, including rear-axle steering, Burmester audio, LED everything, 64-color ambient lighting, a panoramic glass roof, and the Driver Assistance Package. The Exclusive builds on the Premium with the addition of four-zone climate control, a cabin fragrance system, cabin air purification system, and multicontour front seats with massage function.
As for the Pinnacle, highlights include something called the “comfort-type center armrest,” heated and ventilated rear seats, luxury rear head restraints, power outboard rear seats with memory function, wireless phone charging for the rear passengers’ phones, and rear side-impact airbags. The EQS 580 4MATIC hits 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 4.1 seconds, with top speed limited to 130 miles per hour (210 kilometers per hour). In terms of range, 340 miles (547 kilometers) on the EPA’s combined test cycle will have to suffice.
