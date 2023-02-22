Mercedes-Benz EQS Recalled Over Windshield Supplier's Production Deviation

The EQS is the S-Class of electric vehicles, the flagship electric sedan of the Mercedes-Benz lineup. The lowliest specification available in the United States of America retails at $102,310 sans destination charge, whereas the EQS 580 4MATIC included in the recall we’re covering today is a whopping $125,900 before optional extras.

76 photos Photo: Mercedes-Benz / edited by autoevolution