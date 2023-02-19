First-Ever 2025 Toyota GR 4Runner Looks Like a Smaller, Angrier CGI Sequoia SUV

Without a doubt, the Japanese automaker is one of the most beloved carmakers in the United States. And that is for a good, record-breaking, or legendary measure, for sure.
Just think about what Toyota has on offer in America, starting with the little and insignificant C-HR (which is anyway going to bow out in favor of the larger 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid), the electric and quirky bZ4X, going through absolute passenger car legends like the Camry or Crown nameplates, and culminating with an entire roster of beloved CUVs, SUVs, and pickup trucks. And I am not even going to remind all of them, just the best-selling RAV4 or Tacoma, among others.
Alas, if you want something really big you need to snatch the available 2023 Tundra or Sequoia (with i-Force MAX, of course) or wait a little longer for the freshly unveiled 2024 Grand Highlander eight-seat three-row crossover SUV. Oh, I almost forgot, there are also sporty options like the 2023 GR Corolla hot hatchback, the small and nimble GR86 two-door, and also the posher GR Supra. Actually, come to muse about it, the United States is getting almost all main GR models from Toyota Gazoo Racing, save for the GR Yaris pocket rocket. But what if even that is not enough?
What if someone wants all the cool Toyota ideas – GR series, iconic off-road SUVs, and rugged Sequoia allure – well blended, stirred, and then poured into the form of the all-new, first-ever 2025 Toyota GR 4Runner SUV? Well, that may not be possible or technically feasible in the real world, but across the dreamy realm of digital car content creators, there is nothing to stop their imagination from running rampant. As such, meet Dimas Ramadhan, the virtual automotive artist behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube, who has taken up the odd task of revealing a new GR model - in CGI.
As such, we are not only dealing with the unofficial depiction of a sixth-generation Toyota 4Runner (after all, the N280 fifth iteration has been growing long in the tooth since its premiere back in 2009) but we are also getting the first-ever digital GR 4Runner! And it is a feisty SUV that mimics the Sequoia atmosphere (actually, if one looks closer, we can see it’s Tundra’s DNA), packs an angry visage, and wraps everything with a diamond-cut-like rear that has nothing to do with the current Toyota design language.
Alas, we would be willing to excuse this transgression if we knew that under the hood resides a 437-hp hybrid assembly consisting of a 3.4-liter V35A-FTS twin-turbo V6 mill and a 48-hp electric motor, right? If not, at least we hope it can get Grand Highlander’s 362-hp Hybrid MAX option. Still, do remember that all this is merely wishful thinking, and really needs to be taken with a healthy dose of salt!
