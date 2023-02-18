Toyota Century SUV in the Works as More Affordable Alternative to the Bentley Bentayga

Land Rover may have pretty much invented the luxury SUV segment with the original Range Rover, but over the years, others have developed a taste for making such rides. Fueled by the crossover boom, car manufacturers such as Bentley and Rolls-Royce now have vehicles like the Bentayga and Cullinan targeting those who want a luxurious high-rider.
To better put into perspective the popularity of crossovers, Ferrari and Lamborghini have the Purosangue and Urus battling it out in the sporty segment. Aston Martin takes a swing at them with the DBX707, and firms such as McLaren and Bugatti are contemplating whether they need to have such vehicles in their portfolios too.
Meanwhile, Toyota has had a long tradition in building vehicles with many inches between their bellies and the road, and they are reportedly interested in making a more luxurious model. You see, in their homeland of Japan, they have the Century limo targeting the local jet set, and it is a very popular car there. But it’s no SUV, and that’s what most buyers want these days. Still, if a recent rumor turns out to be correct, then the Century SUV might be right around the corner.
According to Nikkei, the Toyota Century SUV might be introduced this August, and it could build on the Highlander that we all know. The quoted outlet states that it might pack a hybrid powertrain, which would allow it to target other electrified crossovers, albeit with an obvious focus on luxury, as some of the limo’s DNA should be transferred to the high-rider.
Production is expected to take place at the Tahara facility, which is where Lexus cars normally come to life, and despite being based on the Highlander, it might cost more than the Land Cruiser. Pricing is obviously unknown at this point, but it could be priced at between 15 to over 20 million yen. That’s $114,100 to $152,140 at the current exchange rates, and the vehicle will allegedly target deep-pocketed enthusiasts overseas and government officials.
But what about the design? Well, it will probably look like a high-riding Toyota Crown, with a similar face, and a rather boxy overall shape, kind of what the peeps at Kolesa have sketched out. Their Crown SUV has an imposing grille up front, some chrome trim on the outside contrasting the black body, small roof rails, privacy windows, and multi-spoke alloys. The model looks quite appealing in this configuration, and we do hope that it ends up looking like this or very similar at least, assuming that the report is airtight. But would you buy it? Keep in mind that you’d have to explain to your non-gearhead friends and family what a Toyota Crown is if you do.
Meanwhile, Toyota has had a long tradition in building vehicles with many inches between their bellies and the road, and they are reportedly interested in making a more luxurious model. You see, in their homeland of Japan, they have the Century limo targeting the local jet set, and it is a very popular car there. But it’s no SUV, and that’s what most buyers want these days. Still, if a recent rumor turns out to be correct, then the Century SUV might be right around the corner.
According to Nikkei, the Toyota Century SUV might be introduced this August, and it could build on the Highlander that we all know. The quoted outlet states that it might pack a hybrid powertrain, which would allow it to target other electrified crossovers, albeit with an obvious focus on luxury, as some of the limo’s DNA should be transferred to the high-rider.
Production is expected to take place at the Tahara facility, which is where Lexus cars normally come to life, and despite being based on the Highlander, it might cost more than the Land Cruiser. Pricing is obviously unknown at this point, but it could be priced at between 15 to over 20 million yen. That’s $114,100 to $152,140 at the current exchange rates, and the vehicle will allegedly target deep-pocketed enthusiasts overseas and government officials.
But what about the design? Well, it will probably look like a high-riding Toyota Crown, with a similar face, and a rather boxy overall shape, kind of what the peeps at Kolesa have sketched out. Their Crown SUV has an imposing grille up front, some chrome trim on the outside contrasting the black body, small roof rails, privacy windows, and multi-spoke alloys. The model looks quite appealing in this configuration, and we do hope that it ends up looking like this or very similar at least, assuming that the report is airtight. But would you buy it? Keep in mind that you’d have to explain to your non-gearhead friends and family what a Toyota Crown is if you do.