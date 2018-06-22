Mumm Creates Space Champagne, Ideal for Zero Gravity

5 Toyota C-HR Takes on Honda HR-V in Practicality vs. Style Battle

1 Toyota Camry Returns to Europe In 2019 With Hybrid Power, Replaces Avensis

More on this:

2018 Toyota Century Hybrid Luxury Sedan Goes On Sale in Japan

10 photos Inspired by Rolls-Royce but not as much as to copy the British automaker’s definition of luxury motoring down to the smallest detail, Toyota came up with the Century. Sitting above everything from Lexus and hailed as the most luxurious car to come out of the Land of the Rising Sun, the Century is now in its third generation.



And as opposed to Rolls-Royce, you could even say the Japanese interloper is affordable. But more on that in a minute.



Following its debut as a



That amount of yen translates to $178,185 at current exchange rates, making the Century a tempting proposition over the likes of Mercedes-Maybach and other full-size luxury sedans. In addition to the all-new platform, Toyota also made a couple of changes under the hood.



Gone is the V12 of yesteryear, and in comes the 5.0-liter V8 from the



The electric motor (221 horsepower) and engine (375 horsepower) make up for a combined 425 horsepower. The electric part of the drivetrain takes its electricity from a nickel-metal hybrid battery, and according to the JC08 test cycle, the Century is capable of delivering 13.6 km/l. Make that 31.9 mpg of the U.S. variety.



Equipped with adaptive variable suspension, pre-collision system, Helpnet automatic emergency reporting, and 11.6 inches of rear-seat entertainment system, the newcomer is a far cry from the model it replaces from a technological standpoint. Comfort is on a different level as well, thanks in part to the increase of 65 millimeters in wheelbase and features such as the rear-seat massage function.



Manufactured at the Higashi-Fuji assembly plant by Toyota Motor East Japan, the Century combines legacy and evolution, carrying the tradition of master craftsmanship in the century (pun intended) of electrified personal transportation.



If you were wondering, that's a no; Toyota won’t sell it in the And as opposed to Rolls-Royce, you could even say the Japanese interloper is affordable. But more on that in a minute.Following its debut as a near-production concept at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show in October of last year, the Century is now ready to roll out the first all-new Century in 21 years. With a sales target of 50 examples for Japan per month and a starting price of 19,600,000 yen, you can bet your bottom dollar this car is very exclusive.That amount of yen translates to $178,185 at current exchange rates, making the Century a tempting proposition over the likes of Mercedes-Maybach and other full-size luxury sedans. In addition to the all-new platform, Toyota also made a couple of changes under the hood.Gone is the V12 of yesteryear, and in comes the 5.0-liter V8 from the LS 600h . The 2UR-FSE with dual injection technology, magnesium alloy valve covers and aluminum alloy cylinder heads is paired with a hybrid system.The electric motor (221 horsepower) and engine (375 horsepower) make up for a combined 425 horsepower. The electric part of the drivetrain takes its electricity from a nickel-metal hybrid battery, and according to the JC08 test cycle, the Century is capable of delivering 13.6 km/l. Make that 31.9 mpg of the U.S. variety.Equipped with adaptive variable suspension, pre-collision system, Helpnet automatic emergency reporting, and 11.6 inches of rear-seat entertainment system, the newcomer is a far cry from the model it replaces from a technological standpoint. Comfort is on a different level as well, thanks in part to the increase of 65 millimeters in wheelbase and features such as the rear-seat massage function.Manufactured at the Higashi-Fuji assembly plant by Toyota Motor East Japan, the Century combines legacy and evolution, carrying the tradition of master craftsmanship in the century (pun intended) of electrified personal transportation.If you were wondering, that's a no; Toyota won’t sell it in the United States , leaving customers in this part of the world to choose the Lexus LS over the A8, 7 Series, and S-Class.