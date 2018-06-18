Toyota “Preparing” Supra GRMN, Could Develop 385 PS

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, but Toyota didn’t deny the GRMN treatment for the Supra. Speaking to chief engineer Tetsuya Tada at Le Mans, the man behind the GT86 said: “I would like to see something like that eventually [the Supra GRMN]. We are preparing for it.” However, what does that actually mean?

Following its U.S. market introduction, the Supra will replace the Camry sedan in 2019 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. There’s talk Toyota could plan on racing the Supra in other series, although nothing has been officially confirmed in this regard.



Similarly to the Z4, Toyota's new sports car will go into production towards the end of 2018. Further down the line and higher up the lineup, the GR Super Sport Concept will make it to production in the coming years with close to 1,000 hybridized horsepower