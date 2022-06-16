Toyota Century Cross Would Represent a Shocking JDM Answer to Ultra-Luxury SUVs

The automotive world has been consumed by its passion for everything crossover, SUV, and truck-based. But as it turns out, even the virtual realm is starting to lose its grip on passenger car sanity…
From little Yaris Cross urban crossovers to hulking Rolls-Royce Cullinan ultra-luxury SUVs, and from unibody compact Mavericks to full-size, tank-heavy GMC Hummer EV trucks, we have about everything sporting a high-riding allure. But it is still not enough, it seems.
The virtual artist better known as Theottle on social media has decided to tempt our imagination with the illogical assumption that Toyota fights big Bentleys. Wait for it, as we are going to explain. So, this pixel master has a bit of a passion for the Japanese automaker. And some of his most interesting digital projects involved stuff like the 2023 Toyota Camry Nightshade having supercharged V6 and GR widebody dreams. Which we totally dig.
But now the CGI expert’s attention has turned to the company’s recently found love for crossovers. So, starting “from Yaris Cross and Corolla Cross” passenger car to crossover SUV transformations, “how about a grand Toyota Century Cross that sits above Lexus LX but (is) more refined, riding on Toyota Century’s N platform (also shared with Lexus LS) and (using) the Century's 5.0-liter hybrid V8 engine?” So, there you go, the crossover, SUV, and truck madness has reached a virtual paroxysm – where not even Toyota’s Royal parade car is safe from the digital passenger car to SUV transformation!
Well, at least there is CGI logic behind the craziness: “for these renderings, I used the Volvo XC90 as a base but with a longer wheelbase and rear overhang. I find that the XC90's shape and stance (is best) for the opulence that is Toyota Century.” Naturally, the author also envisioned a direct target for this hypothetical Toyota Century Cross, asking us if we believe it was a “credible competitor” for the model which started the ultra-luxury SUV race, Bentley’s Bentayga.
The virtual artist better known as Theottle on social media has decided to tempt our imagination with the illogical assumption that Toyota fights big Bentleys. Wait for it, as we are going to explain. So, this pixel master has a bit of a passion for the Japanese automaker. And some of his most interesting digital projects involved stuff like the 2023 Toyota Camry Nightshade having supercharged V6 and GR widebody dreams. Which we totally dig.
But now the CGI expert’s attention has turned to the company’s recently found love for crossovers. So, starting “from Yaris Cross and Corolla Cross” passenger car to crossover SUV transformations, “how about a grand Toyota Century Cross that sits above Lexus LX but (is) more refined, riding on Toyota Century’s N platform (also shared with Lexus LS) and (using) the Century's 5.0-liter hybrid V8 engine?” So, there you go, the crossover, SUV, and truck madness has reached a virtual paroxysm – where not even Toyota’s Royal parade car is safe from the digital passenger car to SUV transformation!
Well, at least there is CGI logic behind the craziness: “for these renderings, I used the Volvo XC90 as a base but with a longer wheelbase and rear overhang. I find that the XC90's shape and stance (is best) for the opulence that is Toyota Century.” Naturally, the author also envisioned a direct target for this hypothetical Toyota Century Cross, asking us if we believe it was a “credible competitor” for the model which started the ultra-luxury SUV race, Bentley’s Bentayga.