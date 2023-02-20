Virtual 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado GR Moves Tundra and Sequoia Design Overseas

The Japanese automaker is having a blast recently, especially in North America, complete with interesting reveals, traditional best-sellers, as well as cool yet rugged representatives.
Fresh introductions are everywhere – from the feisty GR Corolla hot hatchback to the crossover-sedan S235 Crown, and from the upcoming 2023 Prius Prime ‘Hybrid Reborn’ in PHEV form to the 2024 Grand Highlander seven or eight-seat, three-row family crossover SUV. Notice that we did not say anything about the tougher SUVs or trucks?
Well, the situation is still quite interesting over there, as well. On one hand, there are the ‘big guns’ like the 2022 Tundra and 2023 Sequoia that have already settled in on the market and are now waiting for the Trailhunter series to kick off a massive brawl with Honda’s TrailSport representatives. On the other side, there are long-running nameplates like the 4Runner or Tacoma that have started to grow longer in the tooth with each subsequent model year but will soon get dutifully taken care of.
Again, notice that we did not say anything about the legendary Land Cruiser, as the iconic SUV series has abandoned the Americana lifestyle and left Lexus’ LX to fend for itself against other full-size sport utility vehicle attacks. Alas, do remember that internationally, the J300 is doing quite well, and Toyota may want to further establish its reign with a little help from its smaller Land Cruiser Prado sibling. Currently, based on the J150 platform, the full-size four-wheel drive vehicle is one of the smaller versions in the traditional Land Cruiser range – and one that has been a forbidden fruit for North American fans for years.
Well, if the Land Cruiser Prado does not come to North America, maybe the region will come to international fans, instead – even if only digitally? As such, here is Dimas Ramadhan, the virtual automotive artist behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube, who has taken up the task of revealing a new Land Cruiser Prado - in CGI and with ample U.S. SUV and truck design traits! Thus, meet his unofficial next-gen 2024 or 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado that makes full use of the Sequoia and Tundra styling.
Interestingly, the author is not hiding the influences (there are Tundra markings on the front bumper) but even though the U.S. truck does not have a GR or GR Sport grade, the marking is still present on this hypothetical Land Cruiser Prado. Alternatively, we would not go as far as calling this an all-new design as the profile is mostly kept the same as the current iteration and the rear only sees a quirky redesign of the taillights. So, what do you think – does it warrant our CGI hall pass, or is this blend of truck and SUV desires too odd for its good?
