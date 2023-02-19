Unofficial 2023 Buick Roadmaster Wagon Looks So Cool You'd Want To Buy One

One of Buick's most iconic nameplates, the Roadmaster was first introduced in 1935 and had three different stints in showrooms. The latest occurred from 1990 to 1996, when the Roadmaster lineup included a full-size station wagon that gained a cult following. Come 2023 and wagons are no longer in fashion, but would a brand-new Roadmaster Estate revive the grocery-getter segment?
I'm pretty sure the answer would be "no." Because let's face it, it's not just the station wagons that are going into the history books. Most automakers have abandoned cars altogether and are now focusing on SUVs and pickup trucks. That's what customers want, and it won't change anytime soon. But this isn't stopping artists from reviving wagons in realistic-looking renderings.
The latest digital grocery-getter comes from Instagram's "jlord8," and it's a modernized Roadmaster Estate sporting a current-generation Buick face. The rendering is obviously based on the latest Enclave, sharing the front fascia, the swoopy beltline, and most of the roofline with the midsize SUV. But it's more than just a sleek crossover with a lowered suspension and a longer rear overhang.
It was also designed to include the skirted rear wheels that make the 1990-to-1996 Roadmaster recognizable, while the rear roof section is also a tribute to the iconic full-size wagon. The front bumper is also unique compared to the current Buick lineup with vertical foglamps flanking the lower, trapezoidal air intake. I know, the wagon looks a bit quirky with those muscular rear haunches under the third-row windows, but hey, it's also a cool departure from the more modern, featureless grocery-getters.
The designer went with the Avenir grille, so it's supposed to be a more luxurious wagon, one that would compete with the Mercedes-Benz E-Class. The latter is one of the last large wagons available on U.S. soil, but much like the Audi A6 and the Volvo V90, it's only available as a crossover-style vehicle with higher ground clearance and plastic cladding. All told, a revived Roadmaster Estate would be rather unique in this form.
But that's exactly why this wagon will never leave "imagination land." With grocery-getters no longer bringing customers into showrooms, Buick hasn't offered one since the Roadmaster Estate was discontinued in 1996. Sure, the company did introduce the Opel Insignia-based Regal TourX in 2018, but it was discontinued only one year later. On top of that, Buick gave up on cars entirely with its current lineup only made up of SUVs.
Of course, some enthusiasts (me included) would still buy large wagons if they were available, but the days when this body style moved hundreds of thousands of vehicles per year are long gone. The Roadmaster Estate itself wasn't exactly popular either, with only 50,425 examples delivered over six model years.
Speaking of which, while many people remember the Roadmaster as a massive wagon from the early 1990s, the nameplate debuted as a four-door sedan in 1935. Buick's largest car at the time, it remained in production with various updates until 1942. The Roadmaster returned in 1946 as the company's flagship vehicle and remained in continuous production until 1958.
The 1950s Roadmasters are arguably the most desirable versions of the nameplate since they were both luxurious and powerful, and often not far off the Cadillac Series 62 in terms of niceties. The first Roadmaster wagon was introduced in 1947 but the body style was discontinued in 1953 as the last wood-bodied wagon mass-produced in the U.S.
From 1959 to its revival in 1990, the Roadmaster was replaced by the Electra. However, the company's range-topping station wagon, called the Estate, was based on various nameplates during that time.
But that's enough history for today. Check out this modern rendition of the Roadmaster in the photo gallery above and tell me if it's something you'd prefer over an SUV in 2023.
