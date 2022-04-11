2023 Buick Roadmaster Seeks Positive Vibes, Looks Very Regal-y

This Buick isn’t mastering any roads, neither in the real world nor in the digital realm, because a brand-new Roadmaster would only work as an SUV in today’s market, if the GM-owned brand wants to sell a significant number of them obviously.
That said, we’ve already seen a hypothetical modern-gen Buick Roadmaster last week, with a high-riding attitude, wrapped in a very familiar package. It built on the GMC Yukon, featured a few design upgrades over the original, and looked quite interesting, for the most part.
As for the latest take on the model, it goes back to its low-riding roots, and you already know what model it was based upon, don’t you? Yes, that would be the Buick Regal, in the TourX configuration this time, with Jlord8 rearranging its pixels to make it look like a Roadmaster. Whether he nailed it or not is a different topic, but before making up your mind about it, let’s see what it is all about.
You may not notice it at first, yet the rendering artist claims that his digital take on it has been stretched to create more space inside for the rear passengers. The greenhouse looks different too, and the plastic cladding on the lower parts of the body is gone. Moreover, the so-called Roadmaster sports a different grille, with the brand’s new logo adorning it, and has a tweaked bumper. The wheels are bigger than stock, and the headlamps sport new graphics.
Beyond these, it looks pretty much like a slightly modified Buick Regal TourX, and if you must know, the chances of it happening are zero. That’s because the Regal is nothing more than a rebadged Opel Insignia, and if you forgot, that brand is now owned by Stellantis. Also, not many new car buyers are willing to go down the big wagon route anymore, as these models are close to being buried by crossovers and SUVs. Still, would you consider a five-door Roadmaster if it looked like this? Let us know your thoughts in the comments area down below.
As for the latest take on the model, it goes back to its low-riding roots, and you already know what model it was based upon, don’t you? Yes, that would be the Buick Regal, in the TourX configuration this time, with Jlord8 rearranging its pixels to make it look like a Roadmaster. Whether he nailed it or not is a different topic, but before making up your mind about it, let’s see what it is all about.
You may not notice it at first, yet the rendering artist claims that his digital take on it has been stretched to create more space inside for the rear passengers. The greenhouse looks different too, and the plastic cladding on the lower parts of the body is gone. Moreover, the so-called Roadmaster sports a different grille, with the brand’s new logo adorning it, and has a tweaked bumper. The wheels are bigger than stock, and the headlamps sport new graphics.
Beyond these, it looks pretty much like a slightly modified Buick Regal TourX, and if you must know, the chances of it happening are zero. That’s because the Regal is nothing more than a rebadged Opel Insignia, and if you forgot, that brand is now owned by Stellantis. Also, not many new car buyers are willing to go down the big wagon route anymore, as these models are close to being buried by crossovers and SUVs. Still, would you consider a five-door Roadmaster if it looked like this? Let us know your thoughts in the comments area down below.