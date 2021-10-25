1991 Buick Roadmaster Wagon Imagined With Chevrolet ZZ632/1000 Big-Block V8 Swap

Introduced in 1958 by the W-series Mark 1, the big-block V8 started out with 5.7 liters and up to 315 horsepower in the first year of production. Mere days ago, Chevrolet Performance revealed the ZZ632/1000 crate motor, a big block unlike any other before it. Scheduled for delivery in early 2022, the 10.35-liter colossus is much obliged to crank out 1,004 horsepower and 876 pound-feet (1,187 Nm) of torque on 93-octane gas.
Forged steel for the crankshaft and connecting rods, forged aluminum for the pistons, four-bolt main caps, and a CNC-machined aluminum intake manifold also have to be mentioned, along with RS-X symmetrical port cylinder heads named after General Motors Racing engineer Ron Sperry.
“This is the biggest, baddest crate engine we’ve ever built,” declared Russ O’Blenes, director of the Performance and Racing Propulsion Team. “The ZZ632 sits at the top of our unparalleled crate engine lineup as the king of performance,” which is why the 10.35-liter mill is the centerpiece of the rendering before your eyes. Penned by pixel artist Abimelec Arellano, the big-block Buick Roadmaster station wagon isn’t your average family car.
In addition to a leviathan of an engine and a red-painted air cleaner that sticks above the hood, you’ll notice weird combos that include fake wood panels on the bodyside and side decals that read “School Run.” A solid axle up front, an exhaust system that exits right behind the front wheels, skinny tires up front and super-sticky fat boys for the rear axle, and American Racing Torq Thrust wheels are featured as well, along with glossy red paintwork.
Introduced for the 1931 model in the guise of the Series 80, the Roadmaster was retired from the Buick lineup after 1996, the year 22,989 units were produced. The final incarnation of the Roadmaster featured a 5.7-liter V8 small block with 260 horsepower and 330 pound-feet (449 Nm) on deck.
