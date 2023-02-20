All-New BMW M5 Touring Could Arrive To Scare the Audi RS 6 Avant, U.S. Launch Rumored Too

There is a new generation BMW 5 Series in the making, and the highlight of it, for any driving enthusiasts, will obviously be the M5. The range-topping model is understood to pack an ultra-punchy plug-in hybrid powertrain, and if the latest rumors are correct, then it might also spawn a station wagon variant, aka Touring in Bimmer slang.
Such a body style in the executive class hasn’t been available at the Munich brand since the fabulous V10-powered E60. However, if Car&Driver is correct, then the next-gen BMW M5 Touring will throw a punch at the Audi RS 6 Avant and Mercedes-AMG E 63 Estate.
Changes over the sedan will include bigger rear fenders and three-quarter windows, and a longer roof, which will give it a very generous cargo area behind the rear seats. We’d expect the brand’s engineers to tweak the suspension too, and elsewhere, it will be identical to its four-door counterpart. The quoted outlet speaks of rear-wheel steering, big brakes, steel suspension, and an all-quiet range of nearly 60 miles (97 km) at a maximum speed of 87 mph (140 kph).
Fitting it with a plug-in hybrid powertrain will obviously come with a weight penalty over its predecessor. The model is rumored to be at least 440 pounds (200 kg) heavier, and that will leave its mark on the sprint time. Still, with up to 738 hp produced by the powertrain shared with the XM Label Red, and no less than 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque, it will still be blistering fast in a straight line. We also hope that it will be very fun to drive on twisty roads. After all, it has to live up to the name as one of the best-handling cars in the segment, and to send shivers down the spines of its direct rivals.
It appears the next generation M5, codenamed the G90 (and probably the G91 for the Touring), will be introduced next summer, and it is believed to enter production for global markets in the following months. The regular Sedan will apply for a U.S. visa, and it appears that so will the Touring, unlike the smaller five-door M3 that is a forbidden fruit in our market.
A full-blown M version of the i5 is also said to be in the making, topping the range in terms of power and pricing. Otherwise expected after 2026, the hyper sedan should feature a four-motor setup, with 1,136 horsepower unleashed at a hard push of the right pedal, the quoted outlet states. Brake-by-motor energy regeneration, wheel-by-wheel torque vectoring, multi-stage cooling, and piloted driving will be on deck, and so will the tank-turn feature that will definitely be one of the highlights of the car, next to the incredible output that will allow it to take on the supercar establishment.
