Hey There, 2025 BMW M5, Is That a Bigger Kidney Grille, or Are You Happy to See Us?

Supposedly a couple of years away from being unveiled, the new generation BMW M5 continues testing, with our spy photographers snapping yet another prototype, this time at the Nurburgring, and on the roads around the famous German racetrack.
At first glance, it looks identical to our previous sighting dating back to March 11. It has the same camouflage wrapped around its body, a white roof, and the mandatory ‘Hybrid Test Vehicle’ stickers. Even the five-spoke wheels are identical, but if you look closely, you will see some changes.
For one, the fake vent mounted in the middle of the front bumper is a bit more transparent and appears to hide a vertical slat behind it. There is a chance that it could be part of the kidney grille, and if that’s indeed the case, then it will go down the oversized route, just like the one equipping the smaller BMW M3 and M4.
The fog lamps are a bit more visible too, and at the back, it now has a new bumper, with vents mounted towards the sides. The diffuser looks a bit more aggressive, and the quad exhaust pipes are still there. Don’t mind those weirdly-shaped taillights, because, in all likelihood, they are provisional.
A charging port can still be seen on the left front fender, and as far as the powertrain is concerned, this is expected to combine the twin-turbo V8 with an electric motor. The plug-in hybrid assembly could be shared with the XM, where it will reportedly push out 750 hp and 737 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque. The upcoming M5 could retain those numbers, which would make it a supercar killer.
As we mentioned in the intro, the Munich brand’s executive super sedan is a couple of years away from being presented. If the latest rumors hold water, then it might launch in 2024, as a 2025 model in the United States.
