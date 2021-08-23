New BMW M5 Could Be Plug-In Hybrid, Expected With 750 HP

Although it doesn’t really show its age, the G30 is already five years old. The seventh-gen 5 Series luxury sedan will be replaced in 2023 by the G60 on the same platform as before. The Bavarian automaker is certain to upgrade the Cluster Architecture with an emphasis on electrification, and hearsay suggests that the new M5 flaunts a plug-in hybrid V8 powertrain.
Autocar.co.uk understands that BMW is going to share the plug-in hybrid V8 of the X8 M, a performance-oriented utility vehicle that bears the internal codename of Project Rockstar. The internal combustion engine is the S63 we all know and love. The M5 CS is the most powerful application thus far thanks to 635 PS (627 horsepower) and 553 pound-feet (750 Nm) of torque.
Based on the N63 engine that BMW introduced in 2008 with the X6 xDrive 50i, the force-fed lump is rumored in conjunction with a 200-horsepower electric motor. The cited publication doesn’t mention where that electric motor is located. Chances are that it’s nestled within the 8HP transmission supplied by ZF Friedrichshafen, a similar layout to the fuel-sipping X5 45e.
ZF Friedrichshafen will soon launch an eight-speed transmission with an integrated electric motor, the fourth-gen 8HP that Dodge will also use from 2022 onward. With a total system output in the ballpark of 750 horsepower, the X8 M and next-generation M5 will be properly quick in a straight line.
They need to be, though, especially the M5 because of the Mercedes-AMG GT 73e liftback sedan. The mad professors in Affalterbach and the Stuttgart-based automaker are gunning for 800 horsepower, which is crazy if we remember how many horsepower the Demon cranks out on race fuel.
Lesser variants of the 5 Series and the balls-to-the-wall M5 will be joined by the i5, an electric-only sedan that should be offered with single- and dual-motor options. The CLAR platform can house a third electric motor for a combined rating of approximately 800 horsepower, which is why some people are looking forward to an i5 M of sorts in the not-so-distant future.
