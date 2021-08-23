New BMW M5 Could Be Plug-In Hybrid, Expected With 750 HP

Although it doesn’t really show its age, the G30 is already five years old. The seventh-gen 5 Series luxury sedan will be replaced in 2023 by the G60 on the same platform as before. The Bavarian automaker is certain to upgrade the Cluster Architecture with an emphasis on electrification, and hearsay suggests that the new M5 flaunts a plug-in hybrid V8 powertrain.

32 photos