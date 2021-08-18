4 BMW Also Bets on Fuel Cells With the iX5 Hydrogen

Make This Numbers-Matching 1966 BMW R50/2 Part of Your Family

When nostalgia kicks in, the sight of Bavaria’s precious superstar in your driveway will certainly be a relief. 14 photos



That’s where you’ll find dozens of old-school machines like this numbers-matching 1966



You’ll immediately notice that Motorrad’s



Upon reaching the rear 18-inch hoop, the engine’s force translates to a humble top speed of 87 mph (140 kph). A steel double cradle frame is tasked with holding everything in place, resting on Earles forks and dual oil-pressure shock absorbers. Stopping power comes from a duplex drum brake up front and a simplex module on the opposite end, both of which have a diameter of 200 mm (7.9 inches).



Look, modern bikes are cool and all, but few things in life can be compared to the joyful experience of riding atop a classic jewel from the '60s. For many petrolheads (myself included), owning a vintage two- or four-wheeled ride would be a dream come true. If you also relate to this statement, you'll definitely want to grab your fishing rod and head over to the online auctions pond from time to time.

That's where you'll find dozens of old-school machines like this numbers-matching 1966 BMW R50/2. The Bavarian artifact is going under the hammer at this very moment, with a current bid of 5,500 bucks. To submit yours, be sure to visit the BaT (Bring A Trailer) website before Thursday afternoon (August 19), when the bidding deadline will be reached.

You'll immediately notice that Motorrad's relic carries no less than three luggage compartments, but let's also take a look at its mechanical characteristics. It is put in motion thanks to a four-stroke 494cc boxer-twin mill, which is capable of delivering up to 26 ponies at 6,100 revs per minute. The air-cooled powerplant is paired with a four-speed gearbox that's in turn connected to an enclosed driveshaft.

Upon reaching the rear 18-inch hoop, the engine's force translates to a humble top speed of 87 mph (140 kph). A steel double cradle frame is tasked with holding everything in place, resting on Earles forks and dual oil-pressure shock absorbers. Stopping power comes from a duplex drum brake up front and a simplex module on the opposite end, both of which have a diameter of 200 mm (7.9 inches).

When all the vital fluids are added, the '66 MY R50/2 will tip the scales at 429 pounds (195 kg). Well, there we have it, ladies and gents. Now that we've covered everything there is to know about this wonder, it's up to you to make a decision before it's too late.

