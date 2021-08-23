Numbers-Matching 1964 BMW R69S Goes to Auction Carrying Restored Componentry

Movable Roots' Custom "Skoolie" Could Be Most Luxurious School Bus Conversion Ever

There are times when it just makes sense to spend a small fortune on a bike, and this is one such occasion. 27 photos



The four-stroke engine is connected to an enclosed driveshaft via a four-speed transmission. When the crank turns at 7,000 rpm, a peak horsepower figure of 42 ponies will be channeled to the rear 18-inch hoop, leading to a top speed of 109 mph (175 kph). Lastly, the It’s safe to say the vast majority of motorcycle enthusiasts (myself included) have a soft spot for old-school relics produced by BMW Motorrad. I mean, how can you not love an unmistakable R50/2 or a classy R69S that’s been produced during the sixties? Given their cult classic status, it's no surprise these delightful creatures are likely to fetch some generous sums whenever they show up at an online auction.For instance, the bike featured in this article’s photo gallery is being offered at no reserve on Bring A Trailer. It is a numbers-matching 1964 BMW R69S that’s been reconditioned under current ownership, but don’t expect it to be cheap. At this time, the top bid is placed at an intimidating twenty grand, so that bank account of yours better be well-fed if you intend to bring this treasure into your driveway.The Beemer’s engine and transmission have been subjected to a comprehensive makeover, as were its wheels and suspension modules. Additionally, the bodywork was repainted using a black base and white pinstripes, while a fresh pair of Metzeler tires were installed in 2013. You will also spot an LED taillight and an untarnished two-into-two exhaust system replacing the original item.You may place your bids for this immaculate R69S until Wednesday (August 25), but let’s take a quick look at the machine’s general specifications before you wander off. Bavaria’s retro phenom is powered by an air-cooled 594cc boxer-twin mill, which packs four overhead valves and a compression ratio of 9.5:1.The four-stroke engine is connected to an enclosed driveshaft via a four-speed transmission. When the crank turns at 7,000 rpm, a peak horsepower figure of 42 ponies will be channeled to the rear 18-inch hoop, leading to a top speed of 109 mph (175 kph). Lastly, the R69S weighs in at 445 pounds (202 kg) when equipped with the essentially fluids.

