2023 BMW XM Rumored With Three Powertrain Options, 750-HP Hybrid V8 Included

To be revealed this year, the series-production version of the Concept XM will be originally available with a hybrid V8 powertrain expected to pump out 750 ponies. The force-fed engine is reportedly codenamed S68, and based on a leaked photo, it certainly looks different from the S63.
According to Bimmerpost forum user and long-time contributor ynguldyn, the XM will be manufactured between December 2022 and November 2027 with three powertrain options. Two additional engines will become available in August 2023, one below and the other above the hybrid S68.
ynguldyn further understands that standard equipment includes an electronic differential lock, a piece of hardware and software that comes together to negate wheelspin by applying the brakes to the spinning wheel. Bimmerpost’s tipster also mentions dark blue-painted brakes with red or black options for the calipers, body-hugging seats, colored seatbelts, lots of carbon-fiber trim, as well as wheel options ranging from 21 all the way to 23 inches.
Come 2023, the XM is rumored to receive next-level driving assistance.
Turning out attention back to the suck-squeeze-bang-blow department, the lowermost engine option is reportedly tuned for comfortable cruising rather than out-and-out performance. With roughly 600 horsepower and tons of torque on tap, it will certainly feel more than enough for the large SUV.
As for the uppermost powertrain, it’s hard to tell what the M division is developing right now due to this project’s draconian secrecy. Codenamed G09 and internally referred to as Project Rockstar, the XM could adopt the Competition suffix for the flagship option unless the German automaker intends to needlessly rework the nomenclature. In any case, all tips are pointing toward the same S68 twin-turbo V8 across all three options.
The final M-developed V8 is expected with a displacement of 4.0 liters rather than 4.4 liters for the S63 in the X6 Competition and M5 CS, which is plausible if you remember which is BMW’s largest market by volume. More specifically, China taxes engines over 4.0 liters rather dramatically, a luxury/environmental tariff that would dramatically eat into BMW’s profit margins.
ynguldyn further understands that standard equipment includes an electronic differential lock, a piece of hardware and software that comes together to negate wheelspin by applying the brakes to the spinning wheel. Bimmerpost’s tipster also mentions dark blue-painted brakes with red or black options for the calipers, body-hugging seats, colored seatbelts, lots of carbon-fiber trim, as well as wheel options ranging from 21 all the way to 23 inches.
Come 2023, the XM is rumored to receive next-level driving assistance.
Turning out attention back to the suck-squeeze-bang-blow department, the lowermost engine option is reportedly tuned for comfortable cruising rather than out-and-out performance. With roughly 600 horsepower and tons of torque on tap, it will certainly feel more than enough for the large SUV.
As for the uppermost powertrain, it’s hard to tell what the M division is developing right now due to this project’s draconian secrecy. Codenamed G09 and internally referred to as Project Rockstar, the XM could adopt the Competition suffix for the flagship option unless the German automaker intends to needlessly rework the nomenclature. In any case, all tips are pointing toward the same S68 twin-turbo V8 across all three options.
The final M-developed V8 is expected with a displacement of 4.0 liters rather than 4.4 liters for the S63 in the X6 Competition and M5 CS, which is plausible if you remember which is BMW’s largest market by volume. More specifically, China taxes engines over 4.0 liters rather dramatically, a luxury/environmental tariff that would dramatically eat into BMW’s profit margins.