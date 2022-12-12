New 2024 BMW 5 Series Touring Enters the Scoop Arena, Some Say It Might Come to the U.S.

Wagons are far from being dead, especially premium ones, and if you needed additional confirmation, then take a look at the spy shots shared down below, which are of the all-new BMW 5 Series Touring.
Set to follow in the footsteps of the regular sedan, which has already been scooped, it should look identical up to the A pillars. Further back, it will have a much longer roofline, ending with a spoiler, a tailgate, bigger three-quarter windows, and larger rear fenders for more hauling space behind the seats. Don’t mind the taillights, because those are provisional.
Its size and shape will put it in the same zone as the Audi A6 Avant, and Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate, and it will feature electrified power, as hinted by the stickers applied to the doors. Since the back end is not entirely visible, and we cannot see the tailpipes, we are either looking at the plug-in hybrid variant or perhaps the battery-electric i5. Just like its executive four-door sibling, it will feature gasoline and maybe diesel engines too.
An M5 version of the upcoming 5 Series Touring is also rumored, and will probably use the same setup as the XM, whose V8 and electric motor are good for roughly 640 brake horsepower (650 metric horsepower / 478 kW) and 590 pound-feet (800 Nm) of torque. The M5 and M5 Touring are believed to have identical output and torque to the high-rider and should be more agile due to weighing less.
A curved display should be the main attraction inside, next to new switchgear, bigger iDrive controller, and smaller shifter. The unveiling date is obviously unknown at this time, but it has been said that the sedan will premiere in the first half of 2023, supposedly at the same time or a bit earlier than the Touring, and both of them are rumored to make their way to the United States.
Its size and shape will put it in the same zone as the Audi A6 Avant, and Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate, and it will feature electrified power, as hinted by the stickers applied to the doors. Since the back end is not entirely visible, and we cannot see the tailpipes, we are either looking at the plug-in hybrid variant or perhaps the battery-electric i5. Just like its executive four-door sibling, it will feature gasoline and maybe diesel engines too.
An M5 version of the upcoming 5 Series Touring is also rumored, and will probably use the same setup as the XM, whose V8 and electric motor are good for roughly 640 brake horsepower (650 metric horsepower / 478 kW) and 590 pound-feet (800 Nm) of torque. The M5 and M5 Touring are believed to have identical output and torque to the high-rider and should be more agile due to weighing less.
A curved display should be the main attraction inside, next to new switchgear, bigger iDrive controller, and smaller shifter. The unveiling date is obviously unknown at this time, but it has been said that the sedan will premiere in the first half of 2023, supposedly at the same time or a bit earlier than the Touring, and both of them are rumored to make their way to the United States.