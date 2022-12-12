New 2024 BMW 5 Series Touring Enters the Scoop Arena, Some Say It Might Come to the U.S.

More on this:

1 Your Next Used BMW 3 Series, 5 Series, X3, and X5 Could Come All the Way From Vietnam

2 2024 BMW 5 Series Starts Losing Camo, Reveals More of That Pretty Design

3 2024 BMW 5 Series Enters the CGI Blender, Looks Like the Perfect Executive Sedan

4 2024 BMW 5 Series Gets Inevitable Split-Headlight Look, Only Virtually for Now

5 Current-Generation BMW 5 Series Hits Sales Milestone: Two Million Units