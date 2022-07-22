2024 BMW 5 Series Enters the CGI Blender, Looks Like the Perfect Executive Sedan

You and I may not think of the G30 5 Series as being old, but BMW is, which is why they have started the road-testing phase of its successor.
Supposedly due sometime next year, as a 2024 model for the U.S. market, the all-new BMW 5 Series has already been caught in the open. The latest scoops have shown it with the production head- and taillights, in a premiere, though the camouflage was still wrapped around its entire body.
Looking similar to those of the new X1, the main clusters up front have a more elongated and sleeker design. They also sport different graphics, in a reinterpreted shape of the iconic angel eyes. The grille won’t go down the oversized route, thankfully, and the bumper presents itself as an evolution of the one equipping the current 5er. The back end sports horizontal LED taillights, somewhat similar to those of the new 7 Series, and a clean-looking bumper.
Now, evolution is the key to the styling, as BMW does not want to mess around with a winning recipe (unlike the 7er). And it was the latest set of spy shots that has served as the inspiration for the renderings signed by Kolesa, shared in the image gallery above. The pixel manipulator has imagined the executive sedan in white, with a few black contrasting accents and a hint of M Sport.
Beneath the skin lies the CLAR platform, a versatile construction that allows the implementation of mild-, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and battery-electric powertrains. And if you must know, unless you already do, the upcoming 5 Series will get an all-quiet derivative too, baptized the i5, which will sit under the i7 in the company’s family. The ICE-powered models will still take on the likes of the Audi A6 and Mercedes-Benz E-Class, and will be joined by the more practical Touring, aka wagon in BMW slang.
Looking similar to those of the new X1, the main clusters up front have a more elongated and sleeker design. They also sport different graphics, in a reinterpreted shape of the iconic angel eyes. The grille won’t go down the oversized route, thankfully, and the bumper presents itself as an evolution of the one equipping the current 5er. The back end sports horizontal LED taillights, somewhat similar to those of the new 7 Series, and a clean-looking bumper.
Now, evolution is the key to the styling, as BMW does not want to mess around with a winning recipe (unlike the 7er). And it was the latest set of spy shots that has served as the inspiration for the renderings signed by Kolesa, shared in the image gallery above. The pixel manipulator has imagined the executive sedan in white, with a few black contrasting accents and a hint of M Sport.
Beneath the skin lies the CLAR platform, a versatile construction that allows the implementation of mild-, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and battery-electric powertrains. And if you must know, unless you already do, the upcoming 5 Series will get an all-quiet derivative too, baptized the i5, which will sit under the i7 in the company’s family. The ICE-powered models will still take on the likes of the Audi A6 and Mercedes-Benz E-Class, and will be joined by the more practical Touring, aka wagon in BMW slang.