2024 BMW 5 Series Starts Losing Camo, Reveals More of That Pretty Design

Can you believe it’s been almost six years since the G30 generation of the BMW 5 Series has been in production? Even if it doesn’t exactly feel outdated yet, the Munich auto firm has decided to play it safe, and they are preparing its successor, which will be entirely new, inside and out, and beneath the skin.
Spied in the open on multiple occasions so far, the 2024 BMW 5 Series has returned in a new set of scoops that reveal a slightly less camouflaged prototype. The plastic cladding has been trimmed down, and the tester wears the production lighting units at both ends.
Think of it as being evolutionary rather than revolutionary, with its sweptback headlights that haven’t been split, and normal-sized kidney grille. The front bumper appears to be a bit more curvaceous, but that could be due to the plastic cladding. Flush-mounted door handles, and three dimensional taillights are also visible here.
Look for the curved display inside, which will combine the infotainment system and digital dials in the new dashboard panel. New switch gear, smaller shifter, bigger iDrive controller, and new steering wheel will be found here as well, next to the usual upholstery and trim revisions, and the latest comfort and technology gear, because this is still an executive car.
Gasoline and diesel units will make up the engine family, joined by the plug-in hybrid assemblies, and electric powertrains. The next-gen M5 will go down the electrified route, and it is believed to share the powertrain with the XM. The super crossover will get a V8, and an electric motor, for around 650 ps (641 hp / 478 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque, and in all likelihood, the M5 might retain these numbers. The next 5er could be due in the first half of 2023, perhaps launching as a 2024 model.
Think of it as being evolutionary rather than revolutionary, with its sweptback headlights that haven’t been split, and normal-sized kidney grille. The front bumper appears to be a bit more curvaceous, but that could be due to the plastic cladding. Flush-mounted door handles, and three dimensional taillights are also visible here.
Look for the curved display inside, which will combine the infotainment system and digital dials in the new dashboard panel. New switch gear, smaller shifter, bigger iDrive controller, and new steering wheel will be found here as well, next to the usual upholstery and trim revisions, and the latest comfort and technology gear, because this is still an executive car.
Gasoline and diesel units will make up the engine family, joined by the plug-in hybrid assemblies, and electric powertrains. The next-gen M5 will go down the electrified route, and it is believed to share the powertrain with the XM. The super crossover will get a V8, and an electric motor, for around 650 ps (641 hp / 478 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque, and in all likelihood, the M5 might retain these numbers. The next 5er could be due in the first half of 2023, perhaps launching as a 2024 model.