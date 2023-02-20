Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Sport Wagon Looks CGI-Prepared for an M3 Touring Fight

The premium Italian brand was founded more than 110 years ago (112, to be more precise) and is mostly known for the beautiful designs of its sporty cars, plus its deep involvement with motorsport.
Even today, it races in Formula One, making it a brand among the select few at the top of the track game. Alas, when it comes to street shenanigans, it does not have just as much to show for it. Not long ago the range had just two entries – the Giulia compact executive sedan and the Stelvio compact luxury crossover SUV.
That is hardly anything to write home about when it comes to some of its rivals, even newer ones like South Korea’s Genesis, for example. But it is also traditional practice for Stellantis, a wide-ranging multinational automaker that has other brands just as ‘poor’ as Alfa Romeo when it comes to family siblings – just think about Lancia and its one-model show.
Luckily, Alfa Romeo has recently started a little revolution to the extent of bringing into the fold the new Tonale compact CUV – which is not only the first nameplate introduced under the new parentage of Stellantis but also the brand’s first new model in more than half a decade. More will come, including a feisty sports car that will become an unofficial heir to the 8C Competizione and a step above the unsuccessful Alfa Romeo 4C mid-engine sports car of 2013 to 2020.
Until that happens, though, the Italian carmaker is also diligently taking care of the current range, and both the Stelvio CUV, as well as the Giulia saloon, have gone through a recent styling and technology refresh. Now the next step is crystal clear – the same facelift procedure will be applied to both Stelvio and Giulia Quadrifoglios. So, no wonder that spy photographer partners have caught both of them while out in the open for testing procedures.
Speaking of the Giulia, the nameplate is a storied affair for Alfa Romeo, and the first instance of its use has to do with no less than three models from the 1960s and 1970s. As such, there were the Type 105 four-door compact executive cars made from 1962 to 1978, the feistier Spider, Sprint, and Sprint Speciale Giuliettas, as well as the 105/115 series Giulia coupes of the same era. Now, though, there is just one body style – that of Type 952's modern incarnation, which is a classic four-door sedan that acts as traditionally as it can.
sugardesign_1 on social media, who is back with the full reveal for his next-gen Alfa Romeo Giulia with a practical station wagon body plus high-performance Quadrifoglio attire.
As a reminder, the pixel master who loves to go “Touring the world!” (aka transform everything into a useful station wagon or spirited Shooting Brake) has developed quite a digital fondness for the modern Alfa Romeo Giulia. Thus, after traditionally taking lots of swings at the current model, he stepped up the CGI game with the next retro-modern Alfa Giulia generation getting an unofficial introduction with stylish Tonale-snatched DNA. But that was not all, of course, as the four-door looked too good to remain alone.
Thus, the neo-classic introductions continued with the Giulia Sport Wagon that had the digital feel (and hidden door handles) of a Shooting Brake, as well as the Giulia Sprint Quadrifoglio coupe that was imagined as a posher rival for BMW’s M2/M4 duo. Anyway, that left the author with just one more possible idea – an Alfa Giulia Quadrifoglio station wagon lurking in the CGI shadows and waiting to surprise its BMW M3 Touring Romeo.
Now, finally, the teaser was followed by the actual reveal of the hypothetical next-generation Alfa Romeo Giulia that blends Tonale’s new styling with an unannounced Quadrifoglio station wagon body to give a proper replica to the G81 Bavarian. Complete with a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 under the hood, we presume, as well as at least 503 hp on tap – if not even the 513 hp of the Racing edition or the 533 ponies unleashed by the flagship GTA and GTAm versions. Anyway, this is all merely wishful thinking, and no matter how life-like these renderings may seem, at first glance, be sure to take all of them with a healthy dose of salt.
That is hardly anything to write home about when it comes to some of its rivals, even newer ones like South Korea’s Genesis, for example. But it is also traditional practice for Stellantis, a wide-ranging multinational automaker that has other brands just as ‘poor’ as Alfa Romeo when it comes to family siblings – just think about Lancia and its one-model show.
Luckily, Alfa Romeo has recently started a little revolution to the extent of bringing into the fold the new Tonale compact CUV – which is not only the first nameplate introduced under the new parentage of Stellantis but also the brand’s first new model in more than half a decade. More will come, including a feisty sports car that will become an unofficial heir to the 8C Competizione and a step above the unsuccessful Alfa Romeo 4C mid-engine sports car of 2013 to 2020.
Until that happens, though, the Italian carmaker is also diligently taking care of the current range, and both the Stelvio CUV, as well as the Giulia saloon, have gone through a recent styling and technology refresh. Now the next step is crystal clear – the same facelift procedure will be applied to both Stelvio and Giulia Quadrifoglios. So, no wonder that spy photographer partners have caught both of them while out in the open for testing procedures.
Speaking of the Giulia, the nameplate is a storied affair for Alfa Romeo, and the first instance of its use has to do with no less than three models from the 1960s and 1970s. As such, there were the Type 105 four-door compact executive cars made from 1962 to 1978, the feistier Spider, Sprint, and Sprint Speciale Giuliettas, as well as the 105/115 series Giulia coupes of the same era. Now, though, there is just one body style – that of Type 952's modern incarnation, which is a classic four-door sedan that acts as traditionally as it can.
sugardesign_1 on social media, who is back with the full reveal for his next-gen Alfa Romeo Giulia with a practical station wagon body plus high-performance Quadrifoglio attire.
As a reminder, the pixel master who loves to go “Touring the world!” (aka transform everything into a useful station wagon or spirited Shooting Brake) has developed quite a digital fondness for the modern Alfa Romeo Giulia. Thus, after traditionally taking lots of swings at the current model, he stepped up the CGI game with the next retro-modern Alfa Giulia generation getting an unofficial introduction with stylish Tonale-snatched DNA. But that was not all, of course, as the four-door looked too good to remain alone.
Thus, the neo-classic introductions continued with the Giulia Sport Wagon that had the digital feel (and hidden door handles) of a Shooting Brake, as well as the Giulia Sprint Quadrifoglio coupe that was imagined as a posher rival for BMW’s M2/M4 duo. Anyway, that left the author with just one more possible idea – an Alfa Giulia Quadrifoglio station wagon lurking in the CGI shadows and waiting to surprise its BMW M3 Touring Romeo.
Now, finally, the teaser was followed by the actual reveal of the hypothetical next-generation Alfa Romeo Giulia that blends Tonale’s new styling with an unannounced Quadrifoglio station wagon body to give a proper replica to the G81 Bavarian. Complete with a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 under the hood, we presume, as well as at least 503 hp on tap – if not even the 513 hp of the Racing edition or the 533 ponies unleashed by the flagship GTA and GTAm versions. Anyway, this is all merely wishful thinking, and no matter how life-like these renderings may seem, at first glance, be sure to take all of them with a healthy dose of salt.